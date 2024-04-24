EXCLUSIVE: Ally McCoist believes Celtic's Matt O'Riley is good enough for Atletico

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premiership
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Ally McCoist believes Celtic's Matt O'Riley is good enough for Atletico
EXCLUSIVE: Ally McCoist believes Celtic's Matt O'Riley is good enough for Atletico
Matt O'Riley celebrates scoring Celtic's third goal during their Scottish Cup semi-final match against Aberdeen
Matt O'Riley celebrates scoring Celtic's third goal during their Scottish Cup semi-final match against AberdeenProfimedia
If you have seen the recent video of Ally McCoist performing a bit of air guitar you'll be aware "you cannae beat a bit of AC/DC" if you ask the Glasgow legend. For a long period this season, you couldn't beat his former club Rangers either, but they have recently dropped four points at the hands of Ross County and Dundee, allowing Celtic to put themselves back in pole position.

"The signs were there and I'll tell you why," explains McCoist to Tribalfootball.com. They lost to Motherwell at home (first game in March) and their performance was very poor. But they got away with that because Celtic lost at Hearts in the same round so that was kind of glossed over.

"I could tell that all wasn't well in their camp, but to be honest, I couldn't see a collapse of that size coming. With the draw against Celtic they've only taken five points out of a possible 15," McCoist says with a sigh while still being optimistic on behalf of Rangers ahead of the closing weeks of the season. 

"I really don't think it's finished. The one thing that will have to happen, I think, is that Rangers will have to go to Celtic and win. But looking at the other teams, a side like Kilmarnock are doing really, really well and both Rangers and Celtic have dropped points already against them.

Top of the Scottish Premiership
Top of the Scottish PremiershipFlashscore

"Derek McInnes has done a fantastic job there, and obviously there is Hearts as well, so I think there will be one or two twists and turns," says McCoist who witnessed Celtic's dramatic semi-final victory over Aberdeen at the weekend.

"I thought Aberdeen did really, really well. Not a lot of people gave them much hope because their results against Celtic haven't been good but they probably could and should have won the game. When it goes to penalties, anything can happen and Celtic just found a way."

It was Matt O'Riley who put Celtic 3-2 up in extra-time with his 14th goal of the season and McCoist believes the Celtic supporters should enjoy watching the young Dane while they can.

"He's having an absolutely terrific season. He is a very, very good player. There was talk of him leaving in January but Brendan Rodgers quite rightly said 'he's not going anywhere'. However, I would be surprised if he's there at the start of next season," McCoist admits as rumuors of O'Riley moving to LaLiga and Atletico Madrid gain momentum.

Matt O'Riley's league stats this season
Matt O'Riley's league stats this seasonFlashscore

"I genuinely think he is capable of going to a place like Atletico Madrid and play there. He is one of these players that always look as if he has time on hand. He's very clever in that respect. Callum McGregor does it very well too, but Matt O'Riley has a lovely composure"

McCoist also believes the Dane would fit right into the Premier League as well, with several teams sure to benefit from his qualities. 

"Any midfielder that gets forward and scores goals always create interest. They're worth their weight in gold and it wouldn't surprise me at all if one of the teams in the Premier League came in for him."

Mentions
FootballPremiershipCelticRangersO'Riley MattAtl. MadridFeatures
Related Articles
Rangers' late fightback frustrates Celtic in Scottish title thriller
EXCLUSIVE: Ally McCoist on how Silva is doing at Rangers and Postecoglou's Spurs future
Weekend Highlights: A miraculous goal, Klopp's anger & the fall of Atletico's fortress
Show more
Football
Mbappe nets twice as PSG cruise past Lorient to move with touching distance of title
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Threatening Abramovich ally would be 'suicide', football agent tells London court
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley appointed permanent Watford manager
Harry Kewell eyes success as Marinos reach Asian Champions League final
Popp the hero as 10-man Marinos advance to Asian Champions League final on penalties
Derby Week: Battle for Civil War cannon as duel for Texas takes over MLS
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland ruled out of Man City's crucial trip to Brighton
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
Arsenal demolish Chelsea to go three points clear at top of Premier League
Mark Williams knocked out of the Crucible's first round by Si Jiahui

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings