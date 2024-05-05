Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup
Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup
Picture released on March 1978 of Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine football coach and team manager
Picture released on March 1978 of Cesar Luis Menotti, Argentine football coach and team managerAFP
Cesar Luis Menotti, who led a dashing Argentina team to victory in the 1978 World Cup, has died aged 85, the country's football federation announced on Sunday.

Menotti, who was born in Rosario, Argentina, in 1938, won 11 caps for Argentina in the 1960s and then managed 11 clubs, some more than once, and two national teams in a coaching career that lasted 37 years.

He is best remembered for leading Argentina to the 1978 World Cup and the under-20 title the following year and for his commitment to a romantic ideal of football at a time when Argentina had developed a reputation for a cynical approach straying into violence.

In the 1978 World Cup final hosts Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time with flamboyant man of the tournament Mario Kempes scoring twice against a Dutch side shorn of Johan Cruyff, who had refused to play in the tournament.

Argentine football coach Cesar Luis Menotti in 2019
Argentine football coach Cesar Luis Menotti in 2019AFP

The triumph was accomplished with flair but was surrounded by controversy. Many felt Argentina's repressive junta made it an unsuitable host.

Menotti also opted not to pick 17-year-old phenomenon Diego Maradona, who had made his international debut the year before.

"I did what I thought I had to do. To take care of him more than anything else, I was infatuated with Diego," Menotti told El Grafico. "He was so young, so small."

In the second group phase, Argentina kicked off their last game shortly after the final whistle in Brazil's victory over Poland, knowing they needed to beat Peru by at least three goals to reach the final.

They won 6-0 with Kempes and Leopoldo Luque each scoring twice. Even though Argentina played well, the victory has long attracted suspicion.

Menotti, fondly known as the "Thin One", presented a memorable figure on the touchline, smoking and staring impassively from under his shaggy mane.

Barcelona's Diego Maradona (C) and his trainer Cesar Luis Menotti in 1983
Barcelona's Diego Maradona (C) and his trainer Cesar Luis Menotti in 1983AFP

"I never go to the barber. I cut my own hair," he said.

Even though his father died of cancer when Menotti was 16, he too became a heavy smoker. It was "my friend in loneliness," he said. He quit after a lung operation in 2011.

In 1979, with Maradona in the squad, Menotti led Argentina to the under-20 World Cup, beating the Soviet Union 3-1 in the final.

His reign ended after the 1982 World Cup in Spain, which kicked off just before Argentina surrendered in the Falklands War. Argentina were eliminated by Brazil 3-1 in a second-round defeat that ended with Maradona being sent off.

Menotti won two cups in two seasons with Barcelona, the last trophies in a coaching career that took him to Italy, Mexico and Uruguay and back to Argentina.

He maintained a lifelong feud with coaches in the more pragmatic Argentine tradition and believed football styles are political.

"Left-wing football is generous and committed only to the public," he told German magazine Kicker in 2006. "It is sincere and does not put the result above everything."

Menotti, a striker, started his playing career with the club he supported, Rosario Central.

He moved to Boca Juniors, where he won an Argentine title, then to the New York Generals and from there to Santos in Brazil where he played alongside Pele.

He became an assistant coach at Central's city rivals Newell's Old Boys.

In 1973, he led Huracan to their only league title since 1928. He became national manager in 1974 and, despite being a member of the Communist Party, stayed on when the military seized power in 1976.

In 2018, he told El Grafico, an Argentine sports magazine, that "it was better to fight from the inside than from the outside".

Mentions
FootballArgentina
Related Articles
Diego Maradona's children call for moving body to mausoleum for safety and tribute
Copa América 2024: A list of the tournament's previous winners
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Show more
Football
Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
Roma and Juventus play out entertaining draw as battle for Champions League football heats up
No second thoughts for departing Jurgen Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory
Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat
Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat
Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to recover energy in battle for Champions League spot
Milan forced to settle for point after six-goal thriller with mid-table Genoa
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings