Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off

After a season of drama in the Bundesliga, the German top division is set for its final day. Bayer Leverkusen looked to create history, whilst the battle for safety at the bottom raged on. Look back on a day of drama with Flashscore.

Click on the links below to follow all the latest from a fixture of your choice.

Latest scores (all games kicking off at 15:30 CET)

Bayer Leverkusen 2 Augsburg 1 FT

Borussia Dortmund 4 Darmstadt 0 FT

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 RB Leipzig 2 FT

Heidenheim 4 Koln 1 FT

Hoffenheim 4 Bayern Munich 2 FT

Stuttgart 4 Borussia Monchengladbach 0 FT

Union Berlin 2 Freiburg 1 FT

Werder Bremen 4 Bochum 1 FT

Wolfsburg 1 Mainz 3 FT

Live commentary

17:33 CET - A final day to remember for Bayer Leverkusen, who are officially the Bundesliga champions for the first time and they are invincibles. At the other end, Union Berlin fans will be partying tonight after their win kept them in the league on goal difference.

Here is the final table of the season.

Final Bundesliga standings Flashscore

17:28 CET - UNION BERLIN BEAT FREIBURG TO REMAIN IN BUNDESLIGA - BOCHUM INTO RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

The late penalty drama in Berlin has seen Union complete a priceless 2-1 victory over Freiburg to book their spot in the league next season. Janik Haberer will not have to buy a beer in the German capital for some time.

17:24 CET - KOLN HAVE BEEN RELEGATED FROM THE BUNDESLIGA.

After a 4-1 defeat to Heidenheim, Koln are back in the 2. Bundesliga for the first time since 2013.

17:22 CET - BAYER LEVERKUSEN COMPLETE UNBEATEN SEASON TO WIN BUNDESLIGA CROWN FOR FIRST TIME.

An unbelievable feat from an unbelievable team.

17:21 CET - DRAMA! Union Berlin have scored in stoppage time against Freiburg to lift themselves to safety. The hero of the hour Janik Haberer with his first league goal of the season, and perhaps he will never score a more important one, a rebound from a missed Kevin Volland penalty. Unbelievable scenes!

17:13 CET - Hoffenheim are ahead of Bayern Munich as Andrej Kramaric puts his side ahead to give Thomas Tuchel a nasty leaving present before Kramaric completed the hat-trick to confirm that parting gift. Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Union Berlin are back in the relegation play-off after Freiburg have levelled with Union Berlin, to send them back into 16th place. The team from the capital need to find a winner otherwise Bochum are safe. They are unlikely to come back as they are now 4-1 down to Bremen.

17:09 CET - Bochum needed a point to make sure they did not fall into the relegation play-off and they have not done that, down 3-0 to Werder Bremen with 10 minutes to play.

17:06 CET - Eintracht Frankfurt aren't going down without a fight against RB Leipzig. They are back level as Omar Marmoush converts a penalty, whilst it looks like game over for Koln in the Bundesliga - Heidenheim now lead 4-1.

17:04 CET - Woo-Yeong Jeong has added a third of the game for Stuttgart against Gladbach as they look set to finish in style.

17:03 CET - FIFTEEN MINUTES LEFT IN THE BUNDESLIGA SEASON

16:56 CET - It looked pretty bleak on the day for Hoffenheim as they found themselves 2-0 down to Bayern Munich after four minutes. But they are now back level through Andrej Kramaric as European hopes stay alive.

Meanwhile, perhaps the biggest goal of the game has been scored in the German capital - Benedict Hollerbach has opened the scoring for Union Berlin against Freiburg to move them out of the relegation zone as Bochum slip in on goal difference.

Just a Hollerbach goal for Union Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

16:53 CET - Koln, surely not? They have a goal back at Heidenheim through Steffen Tigges, who was man of the match last time out against Union Berlin. Could he drag his side back into this one?

16:50 CET - A cat put amongst the pigeons at Leverkusen as Augsburg's Mert Komur bends one into the top corner from the edge of the box to halve the arrears.

16:46 CET - Our first real lull in action across the league gives us a good chance to remind you of who is where in the standings with 30 minutes to play.

Koln and Darmstadt will be relegated from the Bundesliga as things stand, whilst Union Berlin will go into the relegation play-off to play Dusseldorf. At the other end, Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Stuttgart, Dortmund and RB Leipzig will qualify for the Champions League, whilst as it stands Eintracht Frankfurt will be heading into the Europa League and Hoffenheim will be qualifying for the Conference League.

16:35 CET - Back underway across the league for the last half of football. Koln need a miracle at the bottom of the table, whilst Leverkusen look in cruise control.

The relegation-threatened Koln have made changes at the break to fight back from 3-0 against Heidenheim. Can they do anything to change their fortunes?

But it's in Frankfurt where we get our first goal, RB Leipzig doubling their lead through Benjamin Sesko - his eighth goal in eighth game to end the season on a high.

16:18 CET - Half-time across the Bundesliga and we have goals in each game apart from one where even in that we had a missed penalty. An all-action round so far, and Bayer Leverkusen look set for the invincible season, which has never been done before in this league, as they find themselves 2-0 up against Augsburg.

Leverkusen - Augsburg match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:11 CET - Now that's how you say goodbye. Marco Reus, who announced he would be a free agent in the summer, has marked his final game at the Westfallenstadion in a Borussia Dortmund shirt with a goal, netting his club's second of the afternoon against the relegated Darmstadt.

16:09 CET - What a miss for Union Berlin! With the goal at his mercy from the spot, Josip Juranovic cannot beat the keeper and they remain in the relegation play-off spot. A goal would have lifted them above Bochum as it stands.

16:08 CET - It's a calamatious afternoon for Koln and they look consigned to the 2. Bundesliga - they now find themselves three down against Heidenheim, Kevin Sessa getting his name on the scoresheet. Koln have been in the top flight since the 2013/14 season.

16:04 CET - It's that man again. Serhou Guirassy has doubled the lead for Stuttgart against Gladbach for his 28th goal of the campaign. He wouldn't mind a last day hat-trick, that's for sure.

Serhou Guirassy's second goal map Opta by StatsPerform

15:55 CET - Mainz are back level against Wolfsburg to relieve some of their fears of finding themselves in the relegation play-off thanks to a goal from teenager Brajan Guda. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are now two up at a rapturous BayArena - Robert Andrich getting in on the act just before the half-hour mark.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are ahead - who could it be with the goal?

15:52 CET - Has that hope been extinguished for Koln? Heidenheim have doubled their lead through a second from Eren Dinkci to put a nail into their opponent's coffin.

Heidenheim - Koln league positions Flashscore

15:46 CET - Bad news for Koln in their fight against the drop as Heidenheim have taken the lead at home in the 16th minute through Eren Dinkci - his ninth strike of the season. But there is still a glimmer of hope for Koln, with all the teams directly above them not winning so far. A long way to go, mind.

15:42 CET - Champions Bayer Leverkusen are one step closer to that invincible season. They are ahead through Victor Boniface after Amine Adli charged down Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek's clearance to leave the striker with the simplest of finishes.

15:37 CET - Make that two for Bayern! Alphonso Davies has netted the second of the game for the visitors, but Hoffenheim strike back almost immediately through Max Beier. Three goals in four minutes for a breathless start at the PreZero Arena.

A fiery start at the PreZero Arena Flashscore

15:34 CET - Our first goal of the day comes at Hoffenheim, where Bayern Munich have taken the lead through Mathys Tel in the fourth minute. Remember, Hoffenheim need to win to guarentee European football next season - not the start they were looking for.

15:30 CET - For the final time this season in the Bundesliga, we are underway across all nine games. Strap in, this could get tasty.

15:19 CET - Before we start live coverage, let's look at the fight for the last two European qualification spots. Eintracht Frankfurt currently occupy the Europa League spot with 46 points and are unlikely to be caught by seventh-placed Hoffenheim, who are three points behind. They, though, are looking over their shoulders as they battle for the Europa Conference League spot with Freiburg just one point back on 42. It could be a tight race to finish for these three teams.

14:50 CET - At the other end of the table, we have a thrilling conclusion to see who will be heading down to the 2. Bundesliga with the unfortunate Darmstadt. There are two automatic relegation spots from the league and right now, Koln are on the chopping block with 27 points. They have reason to hope with two draws and a win in their last three games, which has moved them three points behind Union Berlin.

Union themselves can catch Mainz in 15th to avoid the relegation play-off.

The current bottom three in the Bundesliga Flashscore

14:36 CET - So here we are, the final day of the season in Germany's top division and what a year it has been. The biggest talking point, of course, has been Bayer Leverkusen. Crowned champions last month, they have remained unbeaten throughout the campaign, and another game without defeat today would mean a 51 games without a loss across all competitions.

Let's hear from them before the football get's going.

Meanwhile, the team they usurped for the title - Bayern Munich - have an injury worry of their own ahead of their final game of the season. Back spasms that saw Harry Kane removed during their Champions League semi-final second leg loss against Real Madrid have returned and he will miss their trip to Hoffenheim.

Read more about the striker and his chances of representing England at the Euros next month.

14:30 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to our Football Tracker as an action-packed weekend gets underway with the final day of a thrilling Bundesliga season.

Bayer Leverkusen host Augsburg as Xabi Alonso's men look to complete an invincible league campaign and extend their unbeaten streak across all competitions this season to a remarkable 51 matches.

Bundesliga fixtures Flashscore

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the table, Bochum, Mainz and Union Berlin look to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot, while Koln will be targeting a victory at Heidenheim to give themselves a chance of finishing in 16th place.

All nine matches this afternoon are set to kick off at 15:30 CET and we will bring you all the action from across the league.