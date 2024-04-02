"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match

Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Sarr (23) has heard racial slurs directed at him from the stands before, but when a fan allegedly approached just to racially insult him during a Spanish third-tier league game last Saturday, he decided he'd had enough.

"I grabbed him and asked why he was insulting me. My attitude was not aggressive, I just wanted to ask him why," he told reporters on Tuesday of the incident in Sestao, a working-class town in northern Spain, which led to the game being abandoned.

"Other times it could be seen as something playful or a joke. However, this was not the case on Saturday, as it was something horrible and I could not stop myself. It was a very sad and ugly thing what they were saying," he added.

The match between Sarr's Rayo Majadahonda and Sestao River Club was suspended in the 84th minute after the altercation first led to Sarr being expelled by the referee, who was too far to hear the alleged insults, and then his teammates leaving the pitch in protest.

Racism in sport has been a hot topic in Spain, especially after Real Madrid's Brazil winger Vinicius Jr (23), who has suffered from several incidents of racist abuse and is part of a campaign against racism, last year called LaLiga and Spain racist.

On Saturday, he spoke out in support of those affected on social media again, citing "three despicable cases of racism" on that day alone, including Sarr's.

Sevilla's Argentina defender Marcos Acuna and coaching staff were also the target of "racist and xenophobic insults" from fans in a LaLiga game at Getafe, the club said.

Sarr said he was thankful that Vinicius had tagged him on social media showing support.

"If more players said no to racism like he does, they (racists) wouldn't have the power they have now," he said.