UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

  4. Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
Updated
Niclas Fullkrug celebrates after scoring the game's only goal
Niclas Fullkrug celebrates after scoring the game's only goalAFP
Borussia Dortmund secured a hard-earned 1-0 win in an absorbing first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, as BVB extended their unbeaten head-to-head home record in European competition to four matches (W2, D2).

Targeting a place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2012/13, Dortmund made a bright start in the opening quarter-hour, with Marcel Sabitzer seeing an early effort thwarted by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The visitors - fresh from securing a third successive top-flight crown over the weekend - looked to gain a foothold in the contest as the first half progressed, but clear-cut chances came at a premium as Edin Terzic’s side held firm at the back.

Ousmane Dembele on the ball in the first half
Ousmane Dembele on the ball in the first halfAFP

Buoyed by an impressive opening half-hour, Dortmund continued to stamp their authority on proceedings and their positive approach was duly rewarded with a breakthrough in the 36th minute.

Nico Schlotterbeck drifted a superb defence-splitting ball into the path of Niclas Fullkrug, who took one touch to compose himself before firing a clinical finish beyond Donnarumma.

Niclas Fullkrug wheels away in celebration after scoring
Niclas Fullkrug wheels away in celebration after scoringAFP

The hosts came close to doubling their lead before half-time, only for Sabitzer’s close-range strike to be expertly parried away by the busy Donnarumma.

Determined to find a response, PSG came flying out the blocks in the early stages of the second half, with Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi both denied by the woodwork in quick succession.

The visitors continued to probe for an equaliser, and Fabian Ruiz spurned a glorious opportunity soon afterwards, inexplicably heading wide from inside the six-yard box.

Grateful for that reprieve, Dortmund wasted a golden chance of their own shortly before the hour mark, as Fullkrug blazed wastefully over the bar after excellent wing play from Jadon Sancho.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The end-to-end nature of the tie showed no signs of slowing down with time ticking into the final 20 minutes.

Ousmane Dembele saw a scuffed effort denied by Gregor Kobel before the French forward fired another promising opportunity over the bar, while at the other end, Julian Brandt’s goalbound strike was brilliantly blocked by Marquinhos.

Those late chances proved to be the final pieces of meaningful action in a thrilling contest, as Dortmund held firm to take a slender lead into next week’s return leg in Paris.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jadon Sancho (Dortmund)

See all the match stats here.

