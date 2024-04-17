UEFA Champions League: Everything you need to know about the semi-finals

Everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Kylian Mbappe and PSG will take on Dortmund in the semi-finals of the Champions League

And then, there were four. We are down to the final quartet of competitors in the UEFA Champions League and below is everything you need to know about the next round of fixtures.

It's safe to say that the Champions League quarter-finals were entertaining for the neutral. With over 30 goals and plenty of twists and turns across the eight encounters, there was no shortage of drama in what was a gripping set of matches.

We now know that Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will compete in the semi-final stage.

PSG recovered from losing their home leg by beating a 10-man Barcelona 4-1 on Tuesday to clinch a 6-4 aggregate win in the quarter-finals. The Parisians will next face Dortmund, who also came back from losing their first quarter-final leg to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on Tuesday, advancing 5-4 on aggregate.

On the other side of the bracket, both ties were square going into their second legs on Wednesday. Bayern Munich edged Arsenal 1-0 (3-2) to set up a blockbuster semi-final meeting with Real Madrid, who needed penalties to win their epic quarter-final with holders Manchester City after a 4-4 draw over two legs.

Here is the next round of matches:

First semi-final

First leg: Dortmund vs PSG - Wednesday, May 1st (21:00 CET)

Second leg: PSG vs Dortmund - Tuesday, May 7th (21:00 CET)

Second semi-final

First leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - Tuesday, April 30th (21:00 CET)

Second leg: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich - Wednesday, May 8th (21:00 CET)

The final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1st at 21:00 CET between the two semi-final winners.