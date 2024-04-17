UEFA Champions League: Everything you need to know about the semi-finals

It's safe to say that the Champions League quarter-finals were entertaining for the neutral. With over 30 goals and plenty of twists and turns across the eight encounters, there was no shortage of drama in what was a gripping set of matches.
We now know that Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will compete in the semi-final stage.
PSG recovered from losing their home leg by beating a 10-man Barcelona 4-1 on Tuesday to clinch a 6-4 aggregate win in the quarter-finals. The Parisians will next face Dortmund, who also came back from losing their first quarter-final leg to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on Tuesday, advancing 5-4 on aggregate.
On the other side of the bracket, both ties were square going into their second legs on Wednesday. Bayern Munich edged Arsenal 1-0 (3-2) to set up a blockbuster semi-final meeting with Real Madrid, who needed penalties to win their epic quarter-final with holders Manchester City after a 4-4 draw over two legs.
Here is the next round of matches:
First semi-final
First leg: Dortmund vs PSG - Wednesday, May 1st (21:00 CET)
Second leg: PSG vs Dortmund - Tuesday, May 7th (21:00 CET)
Second semi-final
First leg: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - Tuesday, April 30th (21:00 CET)
Second leg: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich - Wednesday, May 8th (21:00 CET)
The final will be played at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1st at 21:00 CET between the two semi-final winners.