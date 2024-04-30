Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal
Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal
Gabriel Barbosa has missed nine games since receiving the ban
Gabriel Barbosa has missed nine games since receiving the banReuters
Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa (27) can resume playing pending an appeal against his ban for a violation of anti-doping rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Barbosa, known as Gabigol, was suspended for two years by a Brazilian sports court in March for attempted anti-doping fraud, and the ban was counted from the date of the violation, April 8, 2023.

The forward denied the allegations and his club said they would assist the player in his appeal to CAS. No date has been set for the appeal.

"The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter CAS 2024/A/10473 Gabriel Barbosa Almeida v. Uniao & ABCD has issued an Order granting the request to stay the execution of the challenged decision filed by Gabriel Barbosa Almeida," the CAS statement said.

Barbosa has missed nine games since receiving the ban, including Flamengo's three Copa Libertadores matches. Their next game is a third round Copa do Brasil tie with Amazonas on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballGabriel BarbosaFlamengo RJ
Related Articles
Former Inter & Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa suspended for two years in anti-doping case
Brazilian World Cup winner Romario to play for Rio de Janeiro side at 58
Campeonato guide: Everything you need to know about Brazil's 2024 Serie A season
Show more
Football
OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain
'We're here to enjoy it', says Luis Enrique ahead of Dortmund semi-final
Study launched to investigate ACL injuries in women's football
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024
Spain appoints ex-national coach Vicente del Bosque to supervise football federation
Updated
Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations
Race for the Scudetto: Fiorentina thrash Sassuolo as Tammy Abraham saves Roma
Borussia Dortmund say Marcel Sabitzer and Donyell Malen likely to be fit for PSG clash
Updated
Team of the Week: Haaland makes his mark on return, Gyokeres and Gonzalez impress
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings