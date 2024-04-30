Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa cleared to play pending anti-doping ban appeal

Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa (27) can resume playing pending an appeal against his ban for a violation of anti-doping rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Barbosa, known as Gabigol, was suspended for two years by a Brazilian sports court in March for attempted anti-doping fraud, and the ban was counted from the date of the violation, April 8, 2023.

The forward denied the allegations and his club said they would assist the player in his appeal to CAS. No date has been set for the appeal.

"The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter CAS 2024/A/10473 Gabriel Barbosa Almeida v. Uniao & ABCD has issued an Order granting the request to stay the execution of the challenged decision filed by Gabriel Barbosa Almeida," the CAS statement said.

Barbosa has missed nine games since receiving the ban, including Flamengo's three Copa Libertadores matches. Their next game is a third round Copa do Brasil tie with Amazonas on Wednesday.