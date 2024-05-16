Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad

Didier Deschamps unveiled his list of 25 players for Euro 2024 on Thursday. To everyone's surprise, Ngolo Kante (33) was included.

The suspense is over! On the set of France's TF1's JT programme, Didier Deschamps revealed the names of the 25 players who will be in Germany for the forthcoming Euros.

The presence of Kante comes as a huge surprise, far less than the expected Bradley Barcola. The coach has also included Mike Maignan, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman, who are still doubtful.

The final list will be sent to UEFA on June 7th.

Seeded in Group D, France will face Austria (June 17th), the Netherlands (21st) and Poland (25th).

Goalkeepers

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) - Brice Samba (RC Lens) - Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

Defenders

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern) - Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) - Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) - Jonathan Clauss (Marseille) - Benjamin Pavard (Inter) - Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona) - William Saliba (Arsenal)

Midfielders

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) - Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) - Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) - Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) - Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) - Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) - Ngolo Kante (Al Ittihad)

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (PSG) - Ousmane Dembele (PSG) - Randal Kolo Muani (PSG) - Marcus Thuram (Inter) - Bradley Barcola (PSG) - Kingsley Coman (Bayern) - Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)