Former Inter & Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa suspended for two years in anti-doping case

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Inter & Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa suspended for two years in anti-doping case
Former Inter & Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa suspended for two years in anti-doping case
Gabigol is appealing the decision
Gabigol is appealing the decision
Reuters
Flamengo's former Brazil and Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa (27) was suspended for two years by a Brazilian sports court on Monday for attempted anti-doping fraud.

The striker, known as Gabigol, was accused of making it difficult to carry out an anti-doping test the day before Flamengo's game in the Rio de Janeiro state league, which he took hours after his teammates, local media reported.

"The aforementioned athlete was judged today by the Anti-Doping Sports Court of Justice (TJD-AD) and, by a majority vote, it was decided that a violation of the anti-doping rule of attempted fraud had occurred," the Brazilian Doping Control Authority said.

The anti-doping body added that the two-year ban would count from the date of the violation which occurred on April 8, 2023.

Barbosa, who was part of Brazil's gold medal-winning squad at the 2016 Rio Olympics, can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Flamengo said they were surprised by the verdict and would help the player with an appeal.

"(The club) will assist the athlete in presenting an appeal to CAS, since it understands that there was no fraud, not even an attempt, to justify the punishment applied," the Brazilian Serie A side said in a statement.

Barbosa, who signed for Flamengo in 2020 from Inter Milan after completing a one-year loan, responded on social media.

"I have never attempted to obstruct or defraud any test, and I trust that I will be cleared by the higher court," he said in a post on X.

"Since the beginning of my career as a footballer, I have always followed the rules of the game and never used banned substances. I have been subjected to dozens of tests, all of which have always been negative.

"I am disappointed with the outcome of the judgement, but I will continue cooperating with the sporting authorities and trust that my innocence will be proven and re-established by the higher court."

Barbosa made his Brazil debut in a 2-0 friendly win over Panama in May 2016 and played for his country 18 times, scoring five goals.

Mentions
FootballGabriel BarbosaInterFlamengo RJ
Related Articles
Inter's Francesco Acerbi facing federation probe over alleged racist comments
Inter's Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid claims of racist remarks
Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A
Show more
Football
Craig Goodwin bags brace against Lebanon to edge Australia closer to World Cup
Philipp Lahm believes 'strategist' Xabi Alonso will make right call on his future
Germany to introduce temporary border controls for Euro 2024
Didier Deschamps admits France pecking order doesn't favour William Saliba
Former chief of Chinese FA jailed for life after corruption crackdown
Rice hoping to persuade Arsenal teammate White to return to England fold
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Updated
France in for 'big disappointment' if they don't improve, says Mbappe
Poland 'well prepared' for Euro 2024 playoff showdown with Wales
Most Read
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek knocked out of Miami Open in huge upset
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings