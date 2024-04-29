Man United winger Antony fuelled by critics amid difficult season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man United winger Antony fuelled by critics amid difficult season
Man United winger Antony fuelled by critics amid difficult season
Antony is hoping to answer his critics
Antony is hoping to answer his criticsProfimedia
Manchester United winger Antony (24) says criticism of his spluttering form this season is fuelling his desire to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

Antony scored his first Premier League goal this season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Burnley.

But United's difficult campaign suffered another blow as the lowly visitors grabbed a late equaliser through Zeki Amdouni.

Signed from Ajax for a fee that could rise to £85 million in 2022, Antony has yet to live up to that hefty price tag and has come in for criticism from fans and pundits.

The winger has only made 14 league starts this term and is struggling to convince United boss Erik ten Hag to hand him a regular place in the starting line-up.

Despite his issues this term, Antony is convinced he can eventually establish himself as a key figure for United, with the doubters only driving his determination.

Antony's Premier League stats
Antony's Premier League statsFlashscore

"It's been a very tough year for me and the team. The results are not ones we have expected," he said.

"I am someone who takes criticism very well and I want to work on it, and I think we all have to focus on finishing the season the best as we can.

"We still have a few Premier League games and the (FA Cup) final, but then we need to focus on the next season and not commit the mistakes we've committed this year."

Antony's slow first season at Old Trafford and his troubled second campaign - in which he has faced allegations of domestic abuse that he strongly denied - have led some to brand him an expensive flop.

But the Brazil international is unconcerned by outside perceptions of his time at United.

"(The transfer fee) doesn't really impact me because I know my worth. The money is the money and obviously everyone speaks about it, but no one would if the performances of everyone and myself were at the top," he said.

"So, it's something that is just a way of working harder, knowing I can get better, I know my worth and I will.

"As I said the critics are going to exist, and it's something that makes me want to work harder, prove to myself first.

"I'm going to keep working, giving everything for the group because it's most important to have a good mentality and to be focused."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAntonyManchester United
Related Articles
Three talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Ten Hag defends taking off Mainoo and Hojlund in Manchester United draw
Manchester United held by lowly Burnley at Old Trafford after two late goals
Show more
Football
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Updated
Premier League clubs agree new spending cap plans in principle
Luis Rubiales ordered to make monthly court appearances, restricted to leave Spain
Nathan Ake confident Manchester City can overhaul Arsenal in title race
The Regista: Arsenal overpowered frail Tottenham as Arteta targeted Vicario
Premier League Player of the Week: Erling Haaland impresses in late cameo
Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle forwards shine once again
Thiago Silva confirms decision to leave Chelsea at end of season
Abdelhak Benchikha part ways with Simba SC after six months in charge
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
Football Tracker: Darmstadt relegated, Sporting fight back to draw with Porto
Trump downs Ford to book place in World Championship quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings