Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs

Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson argues with manager Pep Guardiola while being substituted during a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson argues with manager Pep Guardiola while being substituted during a 2-0 win over Tottenham HotspurAFP
A brain injury charity has questioned why Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (30) was not replaced immediately following his collision with Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero.

The Brazilian initially lay motionless on the turf at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday while he was being treated by medical staff, with City manager Pep Guardiola later saying medical staff had told him Ederson could not see properly after Romero's leg made contact with his head.

Nevertheless, Ederson played on for several minutes before being replaced by Stefan Ortega, who made several key saves in a match City went on to win 2-0 to put themselves in position to retain the Premier League title on Sunday's final day of the season

Luke Griggs, the chief executive of the brain injury charity Headway, said: "The fundamental principle of any concussion protocol is 'if in doubt, sit it out'.

"The concern from players of both teams in the immediate aftermath of the injury, as well as from the medical team and the fact a stretcher was brought on to the pitch, would suggest a clear concern for Ederson's well-being.

"The fact that he was not immediately removed would suggest a concussion was not suspected. This is hard to understand, especially as symptoms can be delayed in their presentation."

He added: "While we were relieved to see the player taken off a few minutes later, it is hard to fathom why this was not an immediate decision.

"It is yet another example of when a temporary concussion substitute would have been helpful."

The Premier League has attempted to trial temporary concussion substitutes, but football's lawmakers have rejected this option in favour of trials of additional permanent concussion subs, which will become a permanent option for competitions to adopt from July 1st.

Ederson was visibly angry after being taken off in what was a key game for City.

"Ederson's angry reaction is no surprise given the competitive nature of players who want to take part in massive games like this one, though his reaction underscores the need to take such decisions out of the players' hands," Griggs added.

Guardiola said after Tuesday's match: "Ederson has a kick in the eye and it is swollen. He could not see properly. The doctor came to me and said, 'Pep, he cannot see properly and he has to be replaced'. When the doctor says that, I don't have an alternative."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEdersonRomero CristianOrtega StefanManchester CityTottenham
Related Articles
Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title
Haaland calls for Manchester City to 'relax' ahead of title race finale
Job not done, warns Guardiola as Manchester City edge towards title
Show more
Football
Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar at Al Hilal
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
Updated
Gian Piero Gasperini insists Atalanta not favourites in Italian Cup final
Derby Week: Budapest's Ferencvaros and Ujpest go to battle in city full of rivalries
Alonso wary of Atalanta threat as Leverkusen prepare for Europa League final
EXCLUSIVE: Brentford manager Frank on aiming higher & being linked with Manchester United
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders agrees to join RB Salzburg
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: ‘A national shame’ - Nyamweya blasts FKF for moving Kenya matches to Malawi
Departing Kylian Mbappe to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice
Most Read
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings