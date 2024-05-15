Haaland calls for Manchester City to 'relax' ahead of title race finale

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland applauds the fans
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland applauds the fansAFP
Erling Haaland (23) has urged his Manchester City teammates to "relax" after they closed in on making English football history with a 2-0 win away to Tottenham.

Tuesday's triumph in north London saw City, courtesy of two goals from Haaland, win their game in hand as they returned to the top of the table as they moved two points clear of Arsenal.

Victory at home to West Ham on Sunday's final day of the season will now assure City of a fourth successive Premier League title - an unprecedented feat in the top tier of English football.

"Yeah, fantastic mentality," Haaland told City+. "Focus on game by game and now relax. We came here to try to win and we won."

Haaland opened the scoring six minutes into the second half when he tapped in from Kevin De Bruyne's pass before doubling City's lead from the penalty spot after Jeremy Doku was brought down by Pedro Porro.

Spurs, however, had a chance to equalise but City reserve goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who came on after Ederson was injured in a challenge with Cristian Romero, stood up well to deny Son Heung-min when one-on-one with the South Korean.

"They're a fantastic team," Haaland said of Spurs. "You know everyone knows that they want to play all the time and all praise to them.

"It was really difficult, but yeah, we came here to try and win and we won. That's my only thing and I'm happy.

"I think we were a bit nervous. I think that's normal, there's a lot of emotions for everyone.

"Everyone knows the situation, but it's about not thinking too much. Try to focus on your things to do and try to win."

He added: "Ortega man of the match... What can I say? He's incredible and such a good guy as well, so I'm happy for him."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityTottenham
