Arsenal's Ramsdale goes undercover at Wembley with Southampton fans

David Brooks of Southampton celebrates promotion with Arsenal goal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in fancy dress
David Brooks of Southampton celebrates promotion with Arsenal goal keeper Aaron Ramsdale in fancy dressProfimedia
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (26) sat with Southampton fans at Wembley to see them defeat Leeds United in Sunday's promotion playoff final.

Ramsdale took his seat in fancy dress, sporting a 'Hagrid' costume, including fake beard.

The England keeper never played for Saints nor Leeds, but former Bournemouth teammate David Brooks played for Southampton on the day.

Saints won 1-0 thanks to Adam Armstrong's goal.

For his part, Ramsdale is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after losing his place to David Raya this past season.

