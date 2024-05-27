Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (39) capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style as he broke the record for the most goals scored in one campaign on Monday.

The Portuguese forward scored a brace in his side's 4-2 win over Al Ittihad on the final matchday to bring his league tally this season to 35 goals.

The previous record was held by former Al Nassr forward and Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in 2018-19.

Ronaldo, who played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, joined Al Nassr in January 2023.