Injury rules Nigeria's Victor Osimhen out of key World Cup qualifiers

Osimhen was part of the Nigeria side that lost this year's Africa Cup of Nations final to Ivory Coast

Victor Osimhen (25) will not feature for Nigeria in next month's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin due to injury, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said that Napoli striker Osimhen is injured and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. His place has now been taken by Enugu Rangers defender Kenneth Igboke.

Nigeria welcome South Africa to Uyo on June 7, before travelling to Ivory Coast for a second World Cup qualifying match against Benin three days later.

They are under pressure to win both games as they sit third in Group C with two points from as many matches. South Africa are second in Group C with three points, while Benin are bottom on a point.

Rwanda lead the standings on four points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are on two points each.