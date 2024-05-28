Saudi champions Al Hilal extend coach Jorge Jesus' contract

It is Jesus' second stint as Al Hilal manager
It is Jesus' second stint as Al Hilal manager
Al Hilal have extended the contract of manager Jorge Jesus by one year, the Saudi Pro League champions announced on Tuesday.

In his second stint at the helm of the Saudi giants, which began last year, the Portuguese led the team to win the league title without a single defeat, scoring 101 goals and conceding 23 times.

The 69-year-old, who was in charge of Al Hilal between 2018 and 2019, also steered the AFC Champions League semi-finalists to win the Super Cup by beating Al Ittihad in April.

They can add to their silverware when they take on Al Nassr in the Saudi Cup final on Friday.

FootballSaudi Professional LeagueJesus JorgeAl Hilal
