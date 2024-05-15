Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar at Al Hilal

Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar at Al Hilal

Gomis in action during his time at Galatasaray
Gomis in action during his time at GalatasarayReuters
Former Al Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis (38) said he has no regrets that he never got a chance to play alongside the club's current talisman Neymar as he won numerous titles during his three-and-a-half-year stint with the Saudi Pro League champions.

The Frenchman won seven titles with Al Hilal including the Saudi Pro League three times and AFC Champions League twice before leaving the club in early 2022. He now plays for Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.

Neymar completed his transfer from Paris St-Germain to the Saudi giants last August.

When asked whether he would have won more trophies if he had shared the pitch with Neymar, Gomis told Reuters: "There is no need to look at things this way. I won everything with Al Hilal with the best players.

"I scored many goals and we won everything. There is no more to achieve," added the former Swansea City player.

Gomis has been playing in Japan
Gomis has been playing in JapanFlashscore

Al Hilal won a record-extending 19th Saudi Pro League title earlier this month and also clinched the Saudi Super Cup title in April. They will be hoping to complete the treble by beating Al Nassr in the Saudi King's Cup final.

"The league now has many players such as Neymar, (Kalidou) Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, and (Karim) Benzema," he added.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueNeymarGomis BafetimbiAl HilalAl Nassr
