Naby Keita during the Men's group A match between Guinea and New Zealand

Guinea football legend Ibrahim Camara (39) says the Syli Nationale have already made history by qualifying for the 2024 Olympics and feels they have the potential to cause an upset in Paris.

The West Africans returned to the sporting showpiece after a 56-year wait thanks to their 1-0 over Indonesia in May's intercontinental play-off. Their last appearance was at Mexico 68 where they crashed out after the group stage.

Qualifying for the Paris Games was a much-needed relief for Kaba Diawara’s boys after their fourth-place finish at the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations. In a no-hold-barred interview with Flashscore, former Nantes star Camara expressed confidence that his compatriots can deliver a strong performance, despite being grouped with formidable opponents.

He said: “Reaching the Olympics after numerous attempts is a dream realized. Competing on the world’s biggest stage is a tremendous honour, reflecting the significant growth of Guinean football.

“We believe that in the coming years, Guinea will not only be recognized as a global powerhouse but will also secure numerous titles to match this status.

“When you consider the top teams in Africa, no one would have anticipated Guinea making it to Paris. But when it's your moment, nothing can stand in your way.

“This generation has made history. While we have had strong players in the past, it is this team that has achieved this remarkable milestone.

“Being in the same group as the hosts signals that you’re up against a tough challenge and need to be at your best. The United States and New Zealand are also significant footballing nations. Despite this, we have the potential to cause a major upset by advancing to the knockout stages.”

Guinea's campaign had a rough start with a 2-1 loss to New Zealand at Stade de Nice. Goals from Mathew Garbett and Benjamin Waine secured victory for Darren Bazeley's team, despite a late strike from Amadou Diawara.

Regardless, Camara remains optimistic about his country’s chances, citing the quality of the squad, particularly with the inclusion of Werder Bremen’s Naby Keita and Anderlecht’s Diawara as overaged players.

“Kaba Diawara has undoubtedly selected our strongest players for the Olympics, and I am confident they will deliver,” he continued.

“With most of the squad featuring top European club players, the presence of Naby Keita, Amadou Diawara, and Abdoulaye Toure will significantly boost the team's confidence.

“Our ambitions are lofty, and we believe our squad has the potential to advance past the group stage. We understand the challenge will be tough, but we are confident in our strength and will give it our all.

“Despite being the underdogs, we set no limits on ourselves. Notwithstanding of the outcome, we have nothing to lose and can only build on our experience in France.”

Guinea will aim to return to winning ways when they face hosts France on Saturday. The French team, having defeated the United States 3-0 in their first match, need another win to progress to the next round.

Interestingly, both countries previously met at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, where the French side triumphed 3-1 at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla. Maxime Camara scored the Africans’ lone goal in the four-goal match.

Nigeria and Cameroon are the only African countries to have won men’s football gold medals at the Olympic Games. Inspired by legendary Nwankwo Kanu, the Dream Team stunned Argentina to claim gold in 1996.

Four years later in Sydney, it was the turn of Samuel Eto’o Fils and his compatriots to emerge victorious after edging Spain in a classic final.