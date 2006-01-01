Africa in focus: Brazil beat Oshoala-less Nigeria & USA hit Zambia for three at Olympics

Marta and her team were too strong for Nigeria

The African representatives made faulty starts at the 2024 Olympics in France after losing to their respective opponents

Brazil continued their dominance over Nigeria with a 1-0 win in Thursday’s Olympic women’s football fixture.

Gabi Nunes’ first-half effort powered the South Americans past the hard-fighting Super Falcons at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Heading into the fixture, Randy Waldrum’s women were hoping to get off to a flying start as well as end the Female Canaries’ supremacy. Nevertheless, that was not the case as they paid dearly for their numerous misses.

Brazil made a promising start with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie forced to make a great save in the fourth minute. As the game progressed, the Nigerian ladies grew in confidence as they threatened the opponents’ backline, but they were poor in the final third.

Marta thought she had put her side ahead in the 36th minute, unfortunately that strike was chalked off for offside.

A minute later, she teed up Gabi who drilled an unstoppable shot past a helpless Nnadozie who put up a commendable showing.

Despite an improved performance in the second half, Nigeria, without key forward Asisat Oshoala, could not restore parity. They must now win their next two matches to stand a chance of reaching the knockout phase.

What's next for Nigeria?

After the hard-fought win, Brazil goalkeeper stated her side deserved to win while thumbing up the impact of coach Arthur Elias.

“Brazil is very prepared. Arthur is doing an excellent job and we are very prepared,” she was quoted by FIFA website.

“We could all see today how strong the group is, and Nigeria is a difficult team, but we deserved to win. Our squad is united and we will always battle for the first place."

Nigeria would be hoping to return to winning ways when they face reigning world champions Spain on Sunday at Nantes’ Stade de la Beaujoire.

A commanding first-half display saw the United States of America defeat Zambia 3-0 in Thursday’s Group A fixture.

Mallory Swanson’s first brace as well as Trinity Rodman’s effort overpowered the Africans who played with ten players for most part of the game.

Fuelled by a blistering start, Emma Hayes’ side took a 17th-minute lead with Rodman drilling the ball past goalkeeper Ngambo Musole after dribbling past the Zambians’ backline.

The Americans doubled their advantage in the 24th minute courtesy of Swanson who provided from a horrendous defending by the Copper Queens.

A minute later, the Chicago Red Stars striker completed her brace as Bruce Mwape’s ladies were left stunned by the scoreline after 25 minutes.

Things got worse for Zambia in the 34th minute as Pauline Zulu was given her marching orders by referee Ramon Abatti for dangerous play.

USA were unable to add to their goal tally in the second half as the Africans put up a solid defensive display.

What's next for Zambia?

The Zambians would be hoping to bounce back when they face Australia on Sunday in Nice.

Anything short of victory for the Africans could mean an early exit for the Africans who are making only their second appearance in the global sporting event.

Just like Zambia, the Aussies made a losing start in Paris bowing 3-0 to Germany with Marina Hegering, Lea Schuller and Jule Brand all finding the next in Marseille.