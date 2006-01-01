Spain and USA top Olympic women's football billing in Paris

A rejuvenated United States team under new coach Emma Hayes are targeting a record-extending fifth women's football gold medal at the Paris Olympics but face stiff competition, not least in the shape of World Cup holders Spain and their all-star lineup.

The USA just about remain the biggest draw in women's soccer despite disappointing recent results and the departures of several veteran stars.

They won gold when women's football was introduced to the Olympics in 1996, and won three in a row in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

But they exited in the quarter-finals in 2016 and settled for bronze three years ago in Tokyo after losing to eventual champions Canada in the semis.

That was followed by a shock last-16 exit at the World Cup a year ago in Australia and New Zealand, a disappointing end to the iconic Megan Rapinoe's international career and an outcome that precipitated the exit of coach Vlatko Andonovski.

They come to Paris under the leadership of English former Chelsea boss Hayes, probably the outstanding female coach in the sport.

She made a striking decision when naming her squad for the Games by choosing to leave out Alex Morgan, one of the leading players in the sides that won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups but now in her twilight years at the age of 35.

"It was a tough decision of course...especially considering Alex's history and record with this team, but I felt I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players," said Hayes.

It is a younger USA squad now, although players like Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith will benefit from the experience garnered at the World Cup.

Experience is still there, too, notably in the shape of Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, members of the side that won the World Cup in France in 2019.

The USA are in a difficult Group B with Germany, Australia and a Zambia team who are outsiders but boast exciting forwards in Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji.

The format – with 12 teams in three groups of four – means the two best third-placed sides advance to the quarter-finals, providing a safety net in the event of slip-ups.

Bonmati aims big

Germany, gold medallists in 2016, will aim to bounce back from their group-stage exit at the World Cup but have lost key midfielder Lena Oberdorf to injury.

Australia are hoping to build on their run to the semi-finals in that World Cup on home soil, yet they are missing Sam Kerr, their captain, as she recovers from an ACL injury.

Spain, in Group C with Japan, Nigeria and Brazil, will take some beating as they arrive in Paris with the stars who led them to World Cup glory 11 months ago.

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Salma Paralluelo are the standouts in a superb side that also won the UEFA Women's Nations League this year and are now making their Olympic debut.

"I'm sure lots of people and lots of teams see us as favourites, but this competition is a bit different," Bonmati told Marca.

"We play lots of matches in a short space of time, and against good sides, so it will be very difficult. But obviously we have the maximum ambition and are going for gold."

Spain kick off against 2012 silver medallists Japan, whose side includes Hinata Miyazawa, top scorer at the World Cup.

Nigeria are the top-ranked African nation, while Brazil are two-time silver medallists and hope to contend again in legendary forward Marta's sixth Olympics at the age of 38.

France, meanwhile, are aiming big on home soil as they face reigning Olympic champions Canada, New Zealand and Colombia of teenage sensation Linda Caicedo in Group A.

"The objective, like that of every French athlete, is to win a medal. It won't be easy, but it has to be the aim," said coach Herve Renard, who will leave after the tournament which begins on Thursday and runs until August 10th.

Games will be played around France, with the semi-finals in Lyon and Marseille. However, the gold medal match will be in Paris.