US women have task cut out in quest for record fifth gold at Olympic Games

Emma Hayes is the new manager of the US team

The United States women's national team have won four golds at the Olympics since the sport's introduction in 1996 but they have not been on the top step of the podium in 12 years, with a record-extending fifth gold no longer a foregone conclusion.

Once the most dominant nation in women's soccer, reaching five consecutive Olympic finals, U.S. teams have since fallen behind as their European counterparts caught up with the famed American program and even surpassed it.

Germany won the 2016 gold while the US also had to watch on as their neighbours Canada, who beat them in the semi-finals at the last edition in Tokyo, went on to claim the gold. But the biggest reality check came at the women's World Cup last year.

Having never finished outside the top three at the World Cup, a US side that failed to impress were knocked out in the last-16 in 2023, marking the end of a glorious era as the likes of Megan Rapinoe retired from international duty.

A young core was ready to take the torch from the older generation but they needed the right coach to take them forward and US Soccer wasted no time in hiring someone with a proven track record in Europe - Emma Hayes.

The English coach left Chelsea after making the London side the most dominant team in the Women's Super League, but she has her task cut out with the American team.

Hayes was a pundit for the last World Cup where she highlighted how the Americans are no longer the big guns in women's soccer and after the 47-year-old took over in May, she said there was work to do to make the U.S. dream of gold again.

Alex Morgan - one of the last vestiges of the all-conquering US team with 123 international goals -- was left out of the Olympic squad, but eight players that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics are included.

Spain shaping up as favourites

Among the clear favourites are Spain, who won the women's World Cup last year with an enthralling style of play and as they make their Olympic debut, they will be led by Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati pulling the strings in midfield.

Vastly experienced players such as twice Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and skipper Irene Paredes are also included in a formidable squad with a rich mixture of youth and experience.

Hosts France are no pushovers either with eight-times Champions League winner Wendie Renard pulling on the captain's armband.

However, their form has fluctuated in the buildup to the Games in Paris and coach Herve Renard will look to improve on their quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

While the women's teams can have players of any age, the men's soccer competition is an under-23 event but they are allowed to have three overage players.

Twice gold medal winner Javier Mascherano is in charge of Argentina at the Olympics as they look to emulate the senior team that won the Copa America title in the United States earlier this month.

Lionel Messi had already ruled himself out at another shot at Olympic gold but Mascherano has called up Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Otamendi despite both players taking part in the Copa America.

Other household names in the men's tournament include Alexandre Lacazette who will lead hosts France with former striker Thierry Henry coaching the side.

The gold medal match is at the Parc des Princes and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, who plays for Paris St Germain, will hope they can go at least one better than the senior team who reached the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup.