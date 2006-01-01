Lionesses edge closer to Women's EUROs as France book spot

Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammate Lauren Hemp

Sakina Karchaoui's long-distance screamer helped ensure France's place at Women's EURO 2025 on Friday as they emerged 2-1 winners against Sweden in League A qualifying, while England beat the Republic of Ireland to close in on qualification.

Herve Renard's side took the lead in Dijon just after the half-hour mark when Karchaoui rocketed an unstoppable dipping strike from over 30 yards out.

Josefine Rybrink levelled for Sweden four minutes after the break but Marie-Antoinette Katoto pounced on a loose ball at a corner to lash France back into the lead in the 74th minute.

France's victory meant they are assured of a top-two finish in Group A3, ahead of Sweden and England's winner-takes-all meeting on the final matchday in Gothenburg on Tuesday.

Current European champions England moved three points ahead of Sweden with a 2-1 win over Ireland in Norwich, meaning a draw next week will be enough to book their place at the Euros.

A goal after five minutes from Alessia Russo got Sarina Wiegman's side off to a flying start, before Georgia Stanway sealed the points from the spot 12 minutes into the second half. Julie-Ann Russell scored Ireland's first goal of the qualifying campaign with the last action of the game.

In the Group A4, Iceland booked their place in the tournament proper with a 3-0 win over already-qualified Germany courtesy of goals from Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, Alexandra Johannsdottir and Sveindis Jonsdottir.

In the group's other clash, Austria triumphed 3-1 over Poland but can no longer progress after Iceland's victory.

A 98th-minute equaliser by Finland's Emma Koivisto denied Norway three points in the hotly-contested Group A1 as the two Nordic countries drew 1-1.

The Netherlands played out a goalless draw at home to Italy when a win would have seen the Dutch become the first side to qualify from the group.

All four teams are separated by just three points and can still progress going into the last matchday, where Norway will host the Netherlands and Finland travel to Italy.

Reigning world champions Spain have already won Group A2 but suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic, after goals from Katerina Svitkova and Eva Bartonova cancelled out Aitana Bonmati's opener.

Meanwhile, Denmark joined them at EURO 2025 with a 3-0 win against Belgium. A Janice Cayman own goal on the hour was followed by strikes from Pernille Harder and Sara Holmgaard as the Danes claimed second spot in the group.