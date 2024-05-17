Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting

Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting

Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World Cup
Brazil will host the 2027 Women's World CupAFP
Brazil was chosen to host the 2027 Women's World Cup on Friday, beating a joint Belgium-Netherlands-Germany bid at a FIFA congress marked by debate about the war in Gaza.

After the success of the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand, which earned a record $570 million in commercial revenue, FIFA chose to continue its push to expand women's football by taking the tournament to South America for the first time.

Delegates meeting in Bangkok voted by 119 votes to 78 to send the 10th edition to the land of samba football, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Brazilian bid team.

Brazil, home of women's football great Marta, scored higher than its European rival in FIFA's evaluation report.

The FIFA inspectors noted the "tremendous impact on women's football in the region" that South America hosting the Women's World Cup would have.

Brazil's bid includes 10 stadiums used for the men's World Cup in 2014, with Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracana lined up for the opening match and the final.

But work needs to be done, in particular to the Amazonia stadium in Manaus which has stood almost unused for a decade.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has also been in turmoil with legal challenges to its president.

Unlike their male counterparts, who have won five World Cups, Brazil's women have never lifted the trophy and made a group-stage exit in 2023.

The 2023 tournament defied fears that increasing the size fro 24 to 32 teams would dilute the spectacle, with over 1.4 million fans streaming through the turnstiles to witness a host of shocks, dramatic turnarounds and breakthrough results.

Gone were the lopsided scorelines that were a feature of the previous eight World Cups, reflecting a growth in the standard of women's football.

Seven teams notched their first World Cup wins and the United States and Germany, who between them had won six of the previous eight tournaments, were both dumped out early.

The only sour note came in the aftermath of last year's final in Sydney, in which Spain beat England 1-0.

Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales sparked outrage when he forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony, and now faces prosecution for sexual assault.

Gaza debate

The 74th FIFA congress, making its debut in Premier League-mad Thailand, made its choice by open vote for the first time as the organisation seeks to move on from the corruption and shady dealing that dogged it in the past.

Delegates had their choice simplified last month when the United States and Mexico withdrew their joint bid, deciding instead to focus on trying to win the right to stage the 2031 edition.

As the Brazil tournament approaches, the focus will be on the huge financial disparity between men's and women's football.

Prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup was a record $110 million, but still far short of the $440 million on offer to teams at the 2022 men's finals in Qatar.

The congress also heard a call from the Palestinian FA (PFA) to suspend Israel from the world body and ban Israeli teams from FIFA events.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni InfantinoAFP

PFA head Jibril Rajoub said the Israeli FA (IFA) had broken FIFA rules, adding: "FIFA cannot afford to remain indifferent to these violations or to the ongoing genocide in Palestine."

His Israeli counterpart Shino Moshe Zuares rejected the call as "cynical, political and hostile", insisting the IFA had not broken any FIFA rules.

FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino said the body would take independent legal advice on the matter and decide by July 20 what action to take, if any.

Statute changes

The congress also approved changes to FIFA statutes, removing the rule fixing the organisation's headquarters in Zurich, where it has been since 1932.

The rule now says the location of the HQ will be "determined by a decision passed by the congress" - opening the way for it to move from the Swiss city.

Delegates also voted to multiply the number of committees from seven to 35, reversing steps taken in 2016 to clean up FIFA after it was rocked by a wave of corruption scandals.

The remits of the new committees include women's football, the fight against racism and eSports, but critics say they risk re-establishing a patronage system the reforms had sought to abolish.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenHermoso JeniferBrazil WGermany WUSA WBelgium WNetherlands WNew Zealand WEngland WMexico WSpain W
Related Articles
England's women battle to 2-0 win over Ireland, France top Euro qualifying group
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Spain manager Fuente hopes to tune out noise of RFEF crisis ahead of Euro 2024
Show more
Football
Norwich part ways with Wagner after Leeds thrashing in play-off semi
Jurgen Klopp admits he won't forget a single day ahead of Liverpool farewell
Robin van Persie signs two-year contract as coach of Heerenveen
Thomas Tuchel confirms Bayern exit after no deal reached to stay on
EURO Rewind: Catenaccio and coin toss see Italy to home glory
Editors' Picks: Title deciders in England and Turkey plus a historic heavyweight bout
The re-emergence of 'Agroball': Ghana's youth teams embracing a distinct football identity
Liverpool confirm Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara set to leave at end of season
Role models for Leverkusen: Previous unbeaten seasons in club football
Three footballers in Australia's top tier arrested in betting probe
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch
Leeds United thrash Norwich City to reach Championship play-off final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings