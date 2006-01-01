Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro Women
  4. Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad

Patri Guijarro back in Spain women's Euro qualifiers and preliminary Olympic squad

Patri Guijarro is back with Spain
Patri Guijarro is back with SpainReuters
Barcelona's Patri Guijarro (26) will return to the squad of women's world champions Spain for the first time since 2022, coach Montse Tome confirmed on Tuesday, following a boycott over a feud between players, former coach Jorge Vilda and the country's football federation (RFEF).

The midfielder last played with Spain in a 5-0 win over Ukraine in September 2022, shortly before a large group of players told the RFEF they were quitting the national team while long-standing coach Vilda remained in charge.

Guijarro was later named in new coach Tome's squad in September but quit following a new boycott over a crisis that worsened after former RFEF boss Luis Rubiales' non-consensual kiss on Spanish player Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final in Australia.

Guijarro was one of two players, along with Barca teammate Mapi Leon, who left the national team despite the RFEF reaching an agreement for the players to end the boycott by committing to "immediate and profound changes."

"It's been two years since everything happened and we have been working all that time. All decisions have been respected and now we can count on her," Tome told a press conference.

"She is ready and willing. We have to value the team we have and Patri is already one more. We will help her, just as we have helped all of them since September.

"We are working to be a team that people admire from the football on the pitch and also from what we transmit from the outside. I think it's a victory for everyone and everyone in their role."

Spain, who have already secured their spot in next year's European Women's Championship, face Czech Republic on July 12th and Belgium four days later in the final round of qualifiers.

Coach Tome will trim her squad from 26 players to 18 for the Paris Olympics, where they share Group C with Brazil, Japan and Nigeria.

Mentions
FootballEuro WomenOlympic Games WomenGuijarro GutierrezSpain W
Related Articles
Scotland vs Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goal
Spain star Alexia Putellas extends Barcelona contract until 2026
Australia striker Sam Kerr ruled out of Paris Olympics
Show more
Football
Harry Kane says England achieved aim by winning EURO group after dull Slovenia draw
EURO 2024 Talking Points: France fail to impress, Austria fly, England produce snoozefest
Denmark settle for uninspiring stalemate with Serbia to secure qualification
England stumble over finish line with drab draw against Slovenia
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Updated
Didier Deschamps urges France to find shooting boots at EURO 2024
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he can list the mistakes following Austria loss
Kylian Mbappe breaks EURO drought but France still lack cutting edge
Coach Michal Probierz says Poland building for future despite disappointing EUROs
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: England, Denmark and Slovenia through to last 16 after bore draws
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings