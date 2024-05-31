Scotland vs Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goal

Scotland's Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match against Israel was delayed after a protestor chained themself to goalposts.

Hundreds of police officers were in attendance outside Hampden Park, Glasgow, where the match was slated to take place.

A large number of protestors, flying both Scotland and Palestine flags, gathered near the stadium prior to kick-off.

One protestor evaded police, ran onto the pitch and chained themself to goalposts.

The match was swiftly postponed and work then began on safely removing the activist, which was achieved around 20:20 CET.

The match was then allowed to begin at 20:35 CET, with Scotland taking a 3-0 lead over Israel before half-time.