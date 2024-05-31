Scotland vs Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro Women
  4. Scotland vs Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goal

Scotland vs Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goal

Scotland match with Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goalposts
Scotland match with Israel delayed as protestor chains themself to goalpostsProfimedia
Scotland's Women's Euro 2025 qualifying match against Israel was delayed after a protestor chained themself to goalposts.

Hundreds of police officers were in attendance outside Hampden Park, Glasgow, where the match was slated to take place.

A large number of protestors, flying both Scotland and Palestine flags, gathered near the stadium prior to kick-off.

One protestor evaded police, ran onto the pitch and chained themself to goalposts.

The match was swiftly postponed and work then began on safely removing the activist, which was achieved around 20:20 CET.

The match was then allowed to begin at 20:35 CET, with Scotland taking a 3-0 lead over Israel before half-time.

Mentions
FootballEuro WomenScotland WIsrael W
Related Articles
Study launched to investigate ACL injuries in women's football
England's women battle to 2-0 win over Ireland, France top Euro qualifying group
Leah Williamson to start in England's Euro 2025 qualifier against Ireland
Show more
Football
Borussia Dortmund's 2013 Champions League finalists: Where are they now?
Edin Terzic says Champions League underdogs Borussia Dortmund are in it to win it
Champions League Final: What the statistics tell us about the Wembley showpiece
Italy's Luciano Spalletti shrugs off loss of Francesco Acerbi from Euro squad
Ancelotti confirms Courtois set to start for Real in Champions League final
Updated
Six players who have worn the shirts of the two Champions League finalists
OPINION: Assessing the future of Gareth Southgate's England favourites
Scottish expert gives reasoning behind O'Riley's surprise Denmark Euro's absence
Leicester's Ricardo Pereira full of praise for Chelsea-bound coach Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Jose Mourinho on the verge of agreeing deal with Fenerbahce
Chelsea reportedly appoint Leicester's Enzo Maresca as new head coach
US Darts Masters: Everything you need to know as PDC visits New York
Champions League Final: What the statistics tell us about the Wembley showpiece

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings