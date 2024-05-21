Spain star Alexia Putellas extends Barcelona contract until 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liga F Women
  4. Spain star Alexia Putellas extends Barcelona contract until 2026

Spain star Alexia Putellas extends Barcelona contract until 2026

Putellas' contract was due to expire at the end of the season
Putellas' contract was due to expire at the end of the seasonReuters
Barcelona's Spain attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas (30) has signed a contract extension until 2026, the Liga F club announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, who won the 2023 Women's World Cup with Spain, is a product of the Barca academy and her contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

"Barcelona and Alexia Putellas have reached an agreement for the player to stay at the club for two more seasons through to 30 June 2026, with the option of a third year," Barca said in a statement.

Regarded as one of the best players in women's soccer, Putellas is Barca's top scorer with 189 goals in 424 games and the most decorated player in Barca's history with 29 titles, including two Women's Champions League crowns.

On Saturday, Putellas will bid for her third European Cup title as Barca face Lyon in the final at Bilbao.

Mentions
FootballLiga F WomenPutellas AlexiaBarcelona WSpain W
Related Articles
Study launched to investigate ACL injuries in women's football
Barcelona down Brann to set up Chelsea Champions League rematch
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting
Show more
Football
Claudio Ranieri steps down as Cagliari manager amid retirement reports
EURO Rewind: Czechoslovakia reign supreme in 1976 after historic penalty shootout
Pochettino leaves Chelsea despite positive end to Premier League season
Updated
Atalanta's Marten de Roon believes 'invincible' Leverkusen can be beaten
Monaco apologise after Mohamed Camara covers anti-homophobia logo
Cameroon's appointment of Brys as manager suspended by sports tribunal
Debt deadline and ownership change loom for Italian champions Inter Milan
Unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen seek second trophy in Europa League final with Atalanta
Denmark international Simon Kjaer to leave AC Milan at end of season
Most Read
England announce provisional Euro 2024 squad with Eze in, Henderson & Rashford out
Pochettino leaves Chelsea despite positive end to Premier League season
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises
Toni Kroos announces shock decision to retire from football following Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings