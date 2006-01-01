Australia midfield general Katrina Gorry fit for Olympics after ankle injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. Australia midfield general Katrina Gorry fit for Olympics after ankle injury

Australia midfield general Katrina Gorry fit for Olympics after ankle injury

Katrina Gorry in action for Australia
Katrina Gorry in action for AustraliaReuters
Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry (31) has declared herself fit for the Paris Olympic Games after recovering from a troublesome ankle injury.

Gorry's availability is a boost for the World Cup semi-finalists, who are bidding for a first Olympic medal but head into the Games a bit light on leadership without injured regular captain and striker, Sam Kerr.

Gorry, capped 107 times, underwent ankle surgery in April and missed recent friendlies against China but will look to improve her selection prospects in another warmup against Olympic champions Canada in Marbella, Spain on Saturday.

"I knew I could trust my body to get myself back here," Gorry told reporters.

"I'm feeling good, ankle's feeling really well, so I'm happy to be back in camp."

Gorry was part of the Australia team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Games but missed their run to the semi-finals at Tokyo three years ago while pregnant with her first child, Harper.

Gorry will juggle family duties at her second Games, with her partner Clara Markstedt, a Swedish footballer, having recently given birth to their first child together.

"The national team have been really supportive of everything so Clara and the kids are here. Mum will meet us over in France just to help out a little bit more," said Gorry.

Australia face Rio gold medallists Germany, four-time Olympic champions the United States, and Zambia in Group B at the Games.

Mentions
FootballOlympic Games WomenGorry Katrina-LeeAustralia WCanada WChina WUSA WGermany WOlympic Games
Related Articles
Alex Morgan left out of USA Olympic squad, likely ending international career
Spain select Olympic squad packed with World Cup winners
Marta named in Brazil's squad for sixth Olympic Games
Show more
Football
Ipswich Town appoint former Nigeria international Aluko as first-team coach
EURO 2024 Tracker: In-form Spain take on stuttering France in first semi-final
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Toney
Updated
Lacklustre France take on free-scoring Spain in heavyweight EURO 2024 semi-final
Wales appoint former captain Craig Bellamy as new head coach
Below-par Harry Kane is vital for England as teammates rally round talisman
CECAFA Kagame Cup: When is Gor Mahia's opener vs Red Arrows and how can you watch it?
Cody Gakpo shrugs off Liverpool struggles to spark Dutch run at EURO 2024
Canada coach Jesse Marsch eager for Argentina semi-final opportunity
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Toney
Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach 15th Wimbledon quarter before blasting crowd
EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Rune after Fritz battles back from brink to stun Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings