Marta named in Brazil's squad for sixth Olympic Games

Marta named in Brazil's squad for sixth Olympic Games

Marta in action for Brazil back in 2023
Marta in action for Brazil back in 2023Reuters
Brazil's all-time leading scorer Marta (38) will play in her sixth Olympics after being named in the squad for the Paris Games unveiled on Tuesday by coach Arthur Elias (42).

The veteran striker, who also played at her sixth World Cup last year in Australia, said in April she will retire from internationals at the end of the year.

Marta was part of the Brazil team that claimed silver medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

"She brings a lot to the table, she's the greatest athlete of all time," said Elias of the Orlando Pride player. "She's playing well, she deserved to be on this list.

"Marta's performance, especially after she came back to play for her club, which is fighting for the top spot in the US, her behaviour, with or without the ball, makes all the athletes see her as an example.

"I have the challenge of finding a way of playing to maximise her game. But she knows that you can only win with everyone."

Elias also called up nine players who featured at last year's World Cup, where Brazil slumped out in the group stage.

He took over as Brazil boss after the 2023 World Cup following Pia Sundhage's exit. He has led them in 15 matches, winning 11 and losing four.

Brazil kick off their Olympic campaign against Group C rivals Nigeria on July 25th in Bordeaux.

They also face Japan four days later at Parc des Princes in Paris and World Cup winners Spain on July 31st, also in Bordeaux.

