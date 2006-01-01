Spain select Olympic squad packed with World Cup winners

Spain head coach Montserrat Tome (42) will lean heavily on the players who won the Women's World Cup last year after the entire starting 11 from their victory over England in Sydney was included in her 22-woman squad for the Paris Games.

The squad, released by the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) on Wednesday, includes 34-year-old all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso and Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati.

Hermoso, Bonmati and Ona Batlle scored in Spain's 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals in February that secured Olympic qualification for the first time.

Spain are drawn in Group C at Paris along with Japan, Nigeria and Brazil. The women's football tournament will be held from July 25 to Aug. 10.