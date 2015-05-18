When is the Olympics match between Brazil and Nigeria? Everything you need to know

Nigeria will be aiming for a winning start when they lock horns with Brazil when the 2024 Olympics women’s football gets underway in Paris.

Having missed out on the last three editions staged in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, the Super Falcons returned to the showpiece after edging out arch-rivals South Africa.

In their quest to finish on the podium, they must negotiate their way past Brazil, Spain and Japan in what is dubbed ‘the Group of Death’.

However, the South Americans come first and victory over the two-time Olympic silver medalists would boost their chances of reaching the knockout phase.

Both teams have only met once at this level of competition with the Brazilians running out 3-1 winners at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with Cristiane netting a first-half treble to cancel out Perpetua Nkwocha’s strike inside Beijing Workers' Stadium.

When is the game?

The match between Brazil and Nigeria is scheduled for 18:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, July 25.

What channels can I watch the game on?

In Nigeria, the match can be found on SuperSport, AfroSport and FIFA's own streaming service.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Chinonyerem Macleans (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Alternate Players: Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals, USA); Gift Monday (Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels)

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Lorena (Gremio), Taina (America Mineiro), Luciana (Ferroviaria)

Defenders: Tarciane (Houston Dash), Rafaelle (Orlando Pride), Thais Ferreira (UD Tenerife), Yasmim (Corinthians), Tamires (Corinthians), Antonia (Levante), Lauren (Kansas City Current)

Midfielders: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Vitoria Yaya (Corinthians), Ana Vitoria (Atletico Madrid), Angelina (Orlando Pride)

Forwards: Gabi Nunes (Levante), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Adriana (Orlando Pride), Gabi Porthilo (Corinthians), Priscila (Internacional)

Where is the clash?

The match will take place in the French city of Bordeaux at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Also known as Matmut Atlantique, this stadium is the home of Ligue 2 club FC Girondins de Bordeaux and can accommodate 42,115 spectators.

The stadium was inaugurated on 18 May 2015 while the first match was between Bordeaux against Montpellier on 23 May 2015, the final day of the league season.

While the host city of the Olympics is Paris, the football is being spread across the nation.

Who will officiate the game?

Kim Yu-jeong from South Korea will officiate this fixture while she will be assisted by her compatriot Park Mi-suk and Australia's Joanna Charaktis as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively. Serbia’s Jelena Cvetkovic will serve as the fourth official with Australia's Kate Jacewicz and Croatia's Ivan Bebek in charge of VAR.