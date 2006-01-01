Atletico Madrid’s Ajibade and Bay FC’s Oshoala headline Nigeria squad for Paris Olympics

The Olympics are set to be held in Paris

Coach Randy Waldrum has announced his final 18-man Nigeria squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics with prominent inclusions like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Houston Dash's Michelle Alozie and Portland Thorns' Nicole Payne made the Super Falcons’ cut while veteran defender Onome Ebi, Ngozi Okobi and Francesca Ordega were axed from the tournament.

Japan-based Chidinma Okeke was a surprise inclusion, while Waldrum opted for just two local-based professionals Jumoke Alani of Nasarawa Amazons and Morufa Ademola of Rivers Angels as alternate players.

The West Africans are making their fourth appearance at the sporting showpiece since making their debut at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 – where they crashed out in the group stage.

After missing the last three editions, they returned to the Olympics after beating arch-rivals South Africa in the last round of qualifiers.

For Paris 2024, they have been paired in Group C alongside reigning world champions Spain, former World Cup winners Japan and two-time Olympic silver medalists Brazil.

The nine-time African champions will commence their campaign against Arthur Elias’ Female Canaries on July 25th at the Stade de Bordeaux, before squaring up against the Europeans and Asians on July 28th and 31st respectively.

In a statement made available to Flashscore by the Nigeria Football Federation, squad members who are currently on holiday in Nigeria will join home-based players and team officials aboard an Air France flight from Abuja to Sevilla on Thursday night.

In Spain, they will be having an intensive two-week training camp before flying to France for the tournament.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Chinonyerem Macleans (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Alternate Players: Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals, USA); Gift Monday (Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels)