El Kanemi Warriors beat Abia Warriors to win President Federation Cup

El Kanemi Warriors in 2016
El Kanemi Warriors in 2016AFP
El Kanemi Warriors are champions of the President Federation Cup after defeating Abia Warriors 2-0 in a keenly contested final on Saturday.

A brace from Nasiru Salihu were all the Maiduguri-based side needed to overcome their Nigeria Professional Football League rivals at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos.

Heading into the final, El Kanemi had silenced Kebbi United on penalties in the semi-final while Abia Warriors overcame a strong resistance from Kano Pillars.

The grand final lived up to expectations. However, El Kanemi failed to take an early lead when Salihu missed from the penalty spot in the opening minutes.

Nevertheless, the Super Eagles invitee made amends for his miss by putting his team ahead after 32 minutes. He completed his double in the second half to end Abia Warriors’ ambition of a maiden Cup triumph.

This result is a big blow to veteran Nigerian goalkeeper Femi Thomas who was hoping to end his illustrious football career on a winning note. 

With this triumph, El Kanemi Warriors have now won the oldest tournament in Nigeria for a third time, with their previous victory coming in 1991 and 1992.

Aside from the fifty million naira cash prize won, they will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba.

Addressing the media, Abia Warriors coach Bethel Orji claimed his team were unlucky not to have emerged victorious.

"(Saturday's) game is a game of the Warriors but we are very unfortunate not to win the game. In the first half, our ball possession and positioning were very wrong and we paid dearly for it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rivers Angels subdued Naija Ratels 1-0 to win the women’s final with Blessing Okpe’s first half penalty deciding the fierce encounter.

Who has won the Federation Cup the most times?

Shooting Stars of Ibadan and defunct Lagos Railway are currently tied on President Federation Cup wins, each having lifted the trophy eight times. Enugu Rangers have won the competition six times and lie third in the list, while Bendel Insurance, Dolphins FC, Stationery Stores, and Enyimba have all lifted the trophy four times.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
NigeriaAfrican footballFootballEl Kanemi WarriorsAbia Warriors
