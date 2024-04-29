2024 U17 Women's World Cup Draw: Nigeria face Ecuador, Kenya tackle England, Zambia play Brazil

The Kenyan team have been given a tough draw

Nigeria will face hosts Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and New Zealand in Group A of the 2024 U17 Women's World Cup, while Kenya have been drawn with North Korea, Mexico and England in Group C.

Saturday night’s draw was held at Frey Antón de Montecinos monument in Santo Domingo, and was steered by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza and assisted by Dominican athlete and mountaineer Thais Herrera, as well as Canada-born Mexican player Tatiana Flores.

The 16 qualified teams were allocated to four pots of four teams each, based on a ranking created according to past sporting performance.

The rankings were also based on the total points obtained in the last five FIFA U17 Women’s World Cups (three points for a win, one point for a draw, zero for a defeat).

Nigeria, who finished third in the 2022 edition, would be gunning for their first world title, however, they will have their hands full when they take on the hosts, the South Americans and the Kiwis.

Kenya are making their debut at the global showpiece but they must negotiate their way past the two-time champions, 2018 runners-up and England.

Elsewhere, Zambia – who are making their second appearance in the competition, have been put alongside 2014 winners Japan, Poland and Brazil in Group D.

Nigeria will begin their campaign against New Zealand on October 16th at the Estadio Cibao Universitario, Santiago de los Caballeros.

A day after the Nigerians’ fixture, the Kenyans would be gunning for a winning start when they lock horns with England at the same venue.

Whereas, the Zambian girls would be eyeing a winning start against Brazil on October 17th inside Estadio Felix Sanchez, Santo Domingo.

Spain are the reigning World Cup champions of the biennial football tournament. They overcame Colombia 1-0 with Ana Maria Guzman scoring an own goal in the 82nd minute of the 2022 edition staged in India.

The cities of Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo were confirmed by the Dominican Football Federation on 29 April 2024 to host the competition.

Full draw

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, United States of America, South Korea, Colombia

Group C: North Korea, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia