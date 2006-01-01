Kenya's Engin Firat discusses Finidi's resignation, Nigeria’s World Cup hopes and Osimhen

Engin Firat (54) has expressed his dissatisfaction with Finidi George's choice to step down as Nigeria's coach, believing he should have remained to prove his critics wrong.

The Ajax legend took over from Jose Peseiro in April, following the expiration of the Portuguese tactician’s contract after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

However, he resigned from his new role in less than two months following the Nigeria Football Federation’s move to hire an expatriate Technical to revive the Super Eagles' faltering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

While the coach of the Kenya national team critiqued Nigerians' impatience and the NFF's line of action, he feels the 53-year-old should have stayed to demonstrate his ability to turn the situation around.

"He was a big player, and I believe Nigerians should have been more patient with him, given that he only led two competitive matches. I don't think it was the right time (for the NFF) to seek a replacement," Firat told Flashscore.

“I wish he had continued, but the reality is that he had already given up. Not everyone can handle pressure well.

“It's understandable that managing a national team for a big country like Nigeria comes with immense pressure, as everyone believes they know better than the coach.

“But as a coach, you have to stand up, face criticism, and demonstrate your ability to solve all the problems.”

Nigeria's recent form Flashscore

Despite Nigeria's fifth position in Group C with only three points from four matches, the former Sivasspor and Iran coach remains optimistic about the three-time African champions' chances of qualifying for the global football showpiece.

He continued: “Nigeria is certain to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it won't be a tough task. With six matches left, they have the talent to win every single one.

“I believe they can still secure the top spot in their group. With their abundance of quality players and solid coaching, this shouldn't be a difficult challenge.”

What's behind Nigeria's struggles?

Although coach Firat is impressed by the quality of the Super Eagles' squad, he points out reasons behind the team's recent struggles, even at their strong performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

“Nigeria's main issue right now is that they have many big stars, and sometimes they play more as individuals rather than as a cohesive unit, leading to mistakes,” he added.

“They are a big country with at least four strong players for every position. However, in football, having superstars isn't enough; you have to consider how well they work together.

“If a player, regardless of their club status, doesn't fit into the team's dynamics, there should be no place for them. This is the reality of football.

“Sometimes, it's better to have players who fit well together. Without players who can play as a united team, you won't get the results you need. This is why they (Nigeria) struggle to achieve consistent success.”

Qualities NFF should seek in new coach

The Nigeria Football Federation is set to announce an expatriate technical adviser in the coming week, and the experienced tactician provides guidance on the qualities the Nigerian football authorities should seek in Finidi George's successor.

Firat stated: “African teams often make the mistake of hiring a well-known coach without realizing that working in Africa is fundamentally different from working in Europe.

“When I arrived in Africa, I believed I was well-prepared for the job, but unexpected challenges arose, making the role much more difficult than anticipated.

“I believe the Super Eagles need a coach who can solve problems. Even if Nigeria appoint a top manager from Europe, without strong problem-solving skills, he will struggle.

“African players have a distinct attitude compared to Europeans; they are often more emotional. Therefore, the new manager should be able to handle this aspect.

“Understanding Nigerian football deeply and bringing genuine motivation to the job are crucial; it's not just about coming to Africa for enjoyment.”

Addressing the Osimhen vs Findi dispute

Before his resignation, reigning African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen had publicly slammed coach George for allegedly questioning his dedication to the national team after missing June’s crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Weighing in on the squabble, Firat said: “This situation should never have occurred in the first place.

“Now that it has happened, I believe it should be addressed in a manner similar to how a family would handle it.

“90% of what transpired was due to misunderstandings, and I believe it wasn't appropriate for Osimhen to address a legend in that manner.

“I wish this issue had never been brought up in the media or involved the use of negative language.”