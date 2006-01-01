EXCLUSIVE: Godfrey Oboabona optimistic about Nigeria's World Cup qualification chances

Godfrey Oboabona (33) believes Nigeria can still turn things around and qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite their disappointing results against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Finidi George's team settled for a 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before losing 2-1 to the Cheetahs at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Raphael Onyedika put the three-time African champions ahead in the 27th minute, but Gernot Rohr’s men clawed back with goals from Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie to secure a historic win.

These results have cast doubt on the Super Eagles' qualification prospects, as they currently sit in fifth place in Group C with just three points from four matches.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner was left unimpressed with his compatriots' performance but remains optimistic that a change in fortune could help them secure a World Cup berth.

“The results against South Africa and Benin Republic were disappointing, to say the least. The attitude and performance were not up to par, but I have a strong feeling that we will make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Oboabona told Flashscore.

“We all know there are no easy matches in African football, but if the Super Eagles had given their all, they could have secured convincing wins. Despite this, I believe all hope is not lost.

“Several key players were missing, but on a good day, the invited players have the quality to get the job done. There are many lessons to learn from those matches, and the sooner we do, the better.

“Failing to qualify would be a massive disaster, especially now that Africa's slots have increased to nine. It's normal to feel down, but we must now take strong steps forward.”

Nigeria in the group standings Flashscore

Finidi's future in doubt

Following the expiration of Jose Peseiro's contract after AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire, Finidi George was chosen by the Nigeria Football Federation as the new head coach over Emmanuel Amuneke and Michael Nsien.

Due to the Super Eagles' current predicament, some stakeholders are advocating for his early dismissal to prevent a recurrence of the blackout experienced in Qatar 2022.

When asked about coach George's future and whether the NFF should consider hiring a new tactician, Oboabona responded: "I don't believe I'm the best person to respond to that question because I hold Finidi George in high regard for his accomplishments during his playing career.

“All I can emphasize is that the NFF understands what needs to be done to salvage our World Cup aspirations, and it is imperative that they act swiftly.

“The repercussions of missing the last edition in Qatar are still felt, and another absence would set our football development back significantly, requiring years to recover.

“Football is etched in the hearts and lives of Nigerians; they cannot bear to see their beloved team miss out. It would be incredibly heartbreaking and difficult to accept."

Players must show passion

Oboabona asserts that the primary responsibility rests on the shoulders of the Super Eagles players if Nigeria is to reverse its fortunes, urging them to rediscover their passion and winning spirit.

"When the team isn't performing well, it's typical to blame the coaching staff, but the players must demonstrate a hunger for success," he continued.

"They need to communicate among themselves and understand that they stand to lose the most if Nigeria fails to qualify, which could diminish their value.

"Having Victor Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, along with Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, Alex Iwobi, and other prominent players, demonstrates that the Super Eagles possess quality that cannot be overlooked.

"If they could achieve runner-up status at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against all odds, it would be disappointing to see them miss out on the World Cup from what appears to be a manageable group.

"To qualify, we must win all our next six matches. Can we accomplish this? Absolutely, because we've faced similar challenges in the past and have always found a way through."

Nigeria's form has been patchy Flashscore

What next for Nigeria?

Rwanda currently tops Group C with seven points from four matches, while South Africa and Benin Republic are in second and third place respectively, also with seven points but a lower goal difference.

Lesotho hold fourth place with five points, having won one match and drawn twice. Nigeria sit fifth, trailing by two points.

Super Eagles would be hoping to put their qualification bid back on track when they square up against leaders Rwanda in March 2025 at the Huye Stadium.