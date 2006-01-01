EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria star Kwambe shares strategies for NPFL Clubs to attain African glory

Nigeria international Solomon Kwambe (30) has suggested what Nigeria Professional Football League sides must do to make a substantial impact in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba, Remo Stars, El Kanemi Warriors, and Enugu Rangers have all been paired with their respective opponents after the qualifying rounds draw held by the Confederation of African Football on July 11th in Cairo.

With both tournaments starting in August, many have doubted the chances of Nigerian representatives to make a significant impact on the continent due to issues such as planning and adequate preparations.

While echoing this pessimism, Kwambe - who has played for Sunshine Stars, Warri Wolves, and Lobi Stars in these competitions - stressed the measures needed to ensure Nigerian teams compete for CAF titles rather than merely participating.

"To ensure Nigerian teams become contenders in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, we must first raise the standard of the Nigeria Professional Football League," the Super Eagle told Flashscore.

"The state football associations, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the League Management Company must ensure that proper facilities are available at all league venues.

"To win a competition of this magnitude, our league players must be exposed to the high standards seen in other countries.

"Additionally, our league organisers must ensure that our league calendar aligns with those of other African countries to allow for adequate planning."

Enyimba became the first Nigerian club to win the Champions League in 2003 by defeating Egypt’s Ismaily in the final. They retained the title the following year by overcoming Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel in a penalty shootout.

Twenty years later, no Nigerian team has won the prestigious title, although Heartland came close in 2009, losing out to Congolese side TP Mazembe on the away goals rule.

No Nigerian side has claimed victory in the second-tier Confederation Cup, with Dolphins (now Rivers United) finishing as runners-up in the 2005 edition after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Morocco’s FAR Rabat.

Kwambe continued: "When you compare countries like Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa, their football calendars align with those of Europe.

"This is why teams like South Africa’s Orlando Pirates can embark on pre-season tours and play top-quality friendlies against clubs like Sevilla and Granada.

"Here in Nigeria, our clubs are currently on break. While we have capable teams representing us, the critical question is: how are they preparing for the upcoming challenge starting in August? This is another aspect where we often falter.

"Let's be honest, our struggles in the continent persist because we know what needs to be done but fail to act accordingly, especially when timing is crucial.

"Another critical factor to consider is the welfare of the players. Countries that are not at our level in football prioritise this aspect, unlike us."

When asked whether the lack of success by Nigerian top-tier teams in CAF club championships is due to a shortage of talent, which in turn leads to local-based professionals being overlooked by national team selectors, Kwambe stated: "We have great talents in our local league, and many of the preferred foreign-based talents began their careers here.

"They were not born in Europe, nor did they start their careers there. Names like Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, and myself come to mind.

"The fact is, if Super Eagles coaches lack confidence and belief in players from the local league, those players will never get a chance. I often ask, ‘Where does one gain experience? Is it innate or learned in the classroom?’

"We need to begin trusting our indigenous talents, make them feel comfortable, and they will deliver the desired performance and results. Provide them with confidence, and they will give you the outcomes you seek.”

In the Champions League, current NPFL champions Enugu Rangers will face off against Comoros Premier League champions US Zilimadjou for a chance to advance to the second round, where they could potentially meet Seychelles’ Saint Louis Suns United or Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca.

Runners-up Remo Stars must overcome AS FAR to advance to the next round. The Moroccans, champions of Africa in 1985, are participating in their 13th appearance in the competition since their debut in 1968.

Federation Cup champions El Kanemi Warriors will face Dadje of Benin Republic in the First Round of the CAF Confederation Cup, while two-time African champions Enyimba await the winners of Guinea’s Haifa and Burkina Faso’s Rahimo for the second round.