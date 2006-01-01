Enugu Rangers, Gor Mahia and Samartex learn CAF Champions League fates

Enugu Rangers, Gor Mahia and Samartex learn CAF Champions League fates

Al Ahly are the defending champions
Al Ahly are the defending championsProfimedia
Clubs from Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana have learned their fates for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League season.

The draw of the preliminary stages of the tournament was conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Thursday, July 11th at the CAF headquarters in Egypt’s capital city Cairo.

Interestingly, 59 clubs from 47 African countries will be competing for honours in Africa’s premier club competition with Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Tanzania, DR Congo, Angola, Sudan, Libya, Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria providing two representatives each.

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers will battle Comoros Premier League champions US Zilimadjou for a chance to qualify for the Second Round where Seychelles’ Saint Louis Suns United or Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca await.

NPFL runners-up Remo Stars must negotiate their way past AS FAR to progress to the next round. The Moroccans, who were crowned as African champions in 1985 are making their 13th appearance in the competition since making their debut in 1968.

Brazilian coach Leo Neiva will have his hands full when reigning Kenyan kings Gor Mahia face South Sudan’s EL Merriekh Bentiu over two legs.

Tarkwa-based Samartex stunned the African football scene when they won the Ghana Premier League at the expense of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Great Olympics and other renowned Ghanaian sides.

They will be aiming to make a winning debut against reigning Cameroon side Victoria United.

Egypt's Al Ahly, DR Congo's TP Mazembe, Angola's Petro de Luanda, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis were given a bye and have all qualified for the second round of the CAF Champions League.

The First Leg of the first round will be held between August 16th and 18th, 2024 while the second leg takes place from August 23rd and 25th. 

Cape Verde, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Mauritius, Reunion, and Sao Tome and Principe did not have a team in the competition.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are reigning African champions having edged eternal rivals Esperance 1-0 on aggregate to claim a record-extending 12th African title.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrican footballNigeriaKenyaGhanaCAF Champions League
