Nigeria and Ajax legend Finidi George announced as Rivers United coach

Nigeria and Ajax legend Finidi George announced as Rivers United coach

George recently left his role as Nigeria coach
George recently left his role as Nigeria coachProfimedia
Former Nigeria manager Finidi George (53) has been confirmed as the new coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Rivers United.

The Ajax legend takes over from Stanley Eguma barely three weeks after resigning from his position at the helm of the Super Eagles in the wake of their tortuous 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers following a draw with South Africa and a defeat to Benin Republic.

George has been handed a two-year contract and has been saddled with helping his boyhood club to secure a continental ticket next season.

First and foremost, I have to say I am very happy to be here. This is where I  grew up, I also started my football career in Sharks back then. I left this place a footballer and I’m back as coach,” George said after signing his contract.

“You all know that as a coach, there are chapters you have to close and new ones have to emerge. The honourable commissioner called me, approached me and I felt I must honour him. 

Rivers United are a very big team and seeing their results last season inspired me to come back here as a Port Harcourt boy and see how I can impact a little bit

“I have been working in Abia State for some time and I think this is an opportunity to give back and that is why I have decided to take this challenge. I am not here for fun. We all want the results but we have to work towards it. 

That is what we are going to do. We are not going to relent, we are going to work to get results. The target set is for Rivers United to perform and at least get a continental ticket next season. It is a difficult task but we are capable and we will try our best to achieve that.”

The Pride of Rivers, who were crowned Nigerian champions in 2022, finished eighth in the NPFL last term having accrued 53 points from 38 matches played.

Born in Port Harcourt, coach George played for Sharks for two seasons before heading to Dutch Eredivisie outfit, Ajax.

After the club’s relegation in 2016, the Government of Rivers State merged Sharks F.C. with their rivals Dolphins to create Rivers United which took Dolphins' slot in the Nigerian elite division.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrican footballNigeriaNPFLGeorge FinidiRivers UnitedNigeria
