Nigeria federation looking to hire an expatriate to salvage World Cup qualification

George has picked up poor results as manager
George has picked up poor results as manager AFP
The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that Finidi George will be replaced by an expatriate Technical Adviser in the coming weeks. Whether he will remain head coach of the side is currently unclear.

Coach George was appointed as the head coach of the three-time African champions in April, following the expiration of Jose Peseiro's contract after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, questions about his competence have arisen following the Super Eagles' poor performances in June’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they drew 1-1 with South Africa and lost 2-1 to Benin Republic.

In an effort to salvage Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification hopes, the NFF has acted swiftly following an executive meeting held on Wednesday.

A statement made available to Flashscore read:

“The Executive Committee wholeheartedly apologized to Nigerians for the dismal output and subsequent very poor returns of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, in four out of 10 matches in the ongoing qualification series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, and pledged to work assiduously and put necessary measures in place to ensure a better-prepared squad ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers in September this year and the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

“Further to the above, the Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.”

Aside from naming a new handler, the NFF led by Ibrahim Gusau are also keen on reshovelling the technical department of the country’s football .

It continued: “Still further to the above, the Committee resolved to beef up the NFF Technical Department with more qualitative hands. Equally, the Technical and Development Sub-Committee will be re-jigged with immediate effect.

“Notwithstanding the challenges that attended the team’s preparations for the Day 3 and Day 4 games of the FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, owing to a 38-hour nationwide industrial action, the Board expressed displeasure with the poor attitude of some of the players to the National Assignment, and unanimously decided in favour of a more robust scouting programme of outstanding Nigeria-eligible players from across the four corners of the universe, who can add tremendous value to the nation’s flagship team.

“The Executive Committee also resolved that a Stakeholders’ Forum be convened in a few weeks’ time, to deliberate on amendments to the current NFF Statutes, in conjunction with world football-governing body, FIFA.”

The Super Eagles would be hoping to put their qualification bid back on track when they square up against leaders Rwanda in March 2025 at the Huye Stadium.

Amavubi currently top Group C with seven points from four matches, while South Africa and Benin Republic are in second and third place respectively, also with seven points but a lower goal difference.

Lesotho hold fourth place with five points, having won one match and drawn twice. Nigeria sit fifth, trailing by two points.

