Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates the win during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Rodri (27) said Manchester City are ready to rewrite the record books once more by becoming the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles after a 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland struck twice in the second half to take his tally for the season to 38.

Victory took City two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table heading into the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's men host West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday, while Arsenal entertain Everton.

Rodri's pass map AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

"Unbelievable for us, giving us the chance to fight in one last game. Still one more game, but the effort we did today was incredible," Rodri told Sky Sports.

"We know it wasn't our best performance but we came here to win and that's what we do."

However, the Spaniard warned against a repeat of the final day two years ago when City needed to come from 2-0 down late on against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and deny Liverpool the title.

"We have the experience of Aston Villa. We know it is going to be tough but with our people, our crowd, we know we can make history."

Premier League table Flashscore

On a tense evening in north London, Arsenal needed their local rivals to do them a favour and Tottenham gave City a scare.

Substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had to make three crucial saves, including a one-on-one from Son Heung-min, after he replaced Ederson.

Ortega's stats AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

The Brazilian suffered a head knock in challenge with Cristian Romero, but was visibly frustrated to be removed.

"This is football, the areas. I think we have the best striker in the world and today he made the difference," added Rodri on Haaland.

"Stefan was simply incredible. We were 1-0 up, outstanding three saves.

"I know Edi was upset but the substitution makes sense because he had a concussion."