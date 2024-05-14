Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title

Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates the win during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Rodri of Manchester City celebrates the win during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur StadiumProfimedia
Rodri (27) said Manchester City are ready to rewrite the record books once more by becoming the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles after a 2-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland struck twice in the second half to take his tally for the season to 38.

Victory took City two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table heading into the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's men host West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday, while Arsenal entertain Everton.

Rodri's pass map
Rodri's pass mapAFP / Opta by StatsPerform

"Unbelievable for us, giving us the chance to fight in one last game. Still one more game, but the effort we did today was incredible," Rodri told Sky Sports.

"We know it wasn't our best performance but we came here to win and that's what we do."

However, the Spaniard warned against a repeat of the final day two years ago when City needed to come from 2-0 down late on against Aston Villa to win 3-2 and deny Liverpool the title.

"We have the experience of Aston Villa. We know it is going to be tough but with our people, our crowd, we know we can make history."

Premier League table
Premier League tableFlashscore

On a tense evening in north London, Arsenal needed their local rivals to do them a favour and Tottenham gave City a scare.

Substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega had to make three crucial saves, including a one-on-one from Son Heung-min, after he replaced Ederson.

Ortega's stats
Ortega's statsAFP / Opta by StatsPerform

The Brazilian suffered a head knock in challenge with Cristian Romero, but was visibly frustrated to be removed.

"This is football, the areas. I think we have the best striker in the world and today he made the difference," added Rodri on Haaland.

"Stefan was simply incredible. We were 1-0 up, outstanding three saves.

"I know Edi was upset but the substitution makes sense because he had a concussion."

Mentions
FootballRodriHaaland Erling BrautGuardiola PepOrtega StefanManchester CityArsenalTottenhamAston VillaPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Haaland on a mission and no rest for Havertz
Three talking points from a dramatic Premier League weekend
'The feeling I have is not easy': Guardiola expects title race to go to the wire
Show more
Football
Villarreal dent Girona hopes of second place finish as Bertrand Traore secures shock win
Five-star Real Madrid thump Alaves with Vinicius Junior at the double
Manchester City take huge leap towards title as Spurs do Arsenal no favours
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kenya Harambee Stars will play Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi
Erik ten Hag pleads for patience with out-of-form striker Rasmus Hojlund
Veteran Olivier Giroud a coup on and off pitch for Los Angeles FC
Mauricio Pochettino says European spot will make Chelsea's season
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings