One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is now just one week away and excitement is growing ahead of the tournament in Germany.

Flashscore have picked out one fixture in every group to look out for this summer.

Group A: Germany vs Scotland

Hosts Germany kick off Euro 2024 against Scotland bidding to get underway on the right foot after disappointing displays at the last two major international tournaments.

The three-time winners will be under the guidance of Julian Nagelsmann this time around, with the former Bayern Munich boss eager to deliver the goods on home soil.

But it won't be easy for Germany against a stern Scotland side that reached the finals on the back of an eye-catching qualifying campaign, which featured wins against Spain and Norway.

Ones to watch: Florian Wirtz (Germany) and Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Group B: Spain vs Italy

The second match-day of Group B sees the semi-finalists of Euro 2020 come together in an enticing heavyweight clash so early on at Euro 2024.

Spain - last winners of the tournament back in 2012 - were denied a place in the most recent final by Italy, who went all the way to claim honours over England at Wembley.

La Roja breezed their way through qualification while less could be said about their opposition, with Italy just about managing to avoid having to go through the play-offs.

Both sides have plenty of talent to boot in what should be a good encounter so early into proceedings in Germany.

Ones to watch: Lamine Yamal (Spain) and Nicolo Barella (Italy)

Group C: Denmark vs England

Like Spain and Italy, Denmark and England also crossed paths in the semi-finals at Euro 2020 with the Three Lions coming away with a narrow 2-1 win after extra time.

England will be hoping for a repeat result under Gareth Southgate, who has an abundance of talent at his disposal once again.

The two teams arrive at Euro 2024 on a high having both topped their respective qualifying groups with relative ease.

Ones to watch: Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark) and Jude Bellingham (England)

Group D: Netherlands vs France

The Netherlands - winners in 1988 - square off against 1984 and 2000 champions France in one of the games of the group stage.

Plenty of star power will be on show with both sides likely to be well aware of each other's threats having been well-acquainted recently.

The pair met during the qualifying stage with France winning both matches, which could give them the mental edge in this attractive clash.

Ones to watch: Xavi Simons (Netherlands) and Kylian Mbappe (France)

Group E: Ukraine vs Belgium

A strong qualifying campaign from Belgium which saw Romelu Lukaku score 14 goals will no doubt bring them plenty of confidence in Germany.

They are heavy favourites to advance through a kind-looking group and will want to progress further than the quarter-finals which they reached in their last two Euros.

They will conclude their group against a Ukraine side that forced their way in via the playoffs and have a handful of names that could spring a surprise.

Ones to watch: Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine) and Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Group F: Portugal vs Czech Republic

Euro 2024 could be the final tournament for the top international goalscorer of all-time Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to add another to his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Portugal were perfect in qualifying winning all 10 games, although they may need to have their wits about them against the Czech Republic.

The Czechs don't necessarily possess the flashy names their opponents have, but they are more than capable of grouping together to pull off an upset.

Ones to watch: Rafael Leao (Portugal) and Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

