When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?

Nigeria are hoping to return to winning ways when they square up against Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A second-half effort from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ensured that the Super Eagles rescued a 1-1 draw against South Africa on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Just like the fixture against Bafana Bafana, Finidi George’s men must avoid defeat to boost their chances of reaching the global football showpiece to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic share a similar objective and aim to build on their previous 1-0 victory over Rwanda.

The last encounter between the two teams was on March 27, 2021, when Nigeria won 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Paul Onuachu's last-minute effort secured the victory at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo.

When is the game?

The match between Benin Republic and Nigeria is scheduled for 17:00 West African Time (17:00 CET) on Monday, June 10.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be shown on SuperSport and AfroSport as well as online on FIFA+.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy), Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba).

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista, Portugal), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Sadiq Ismael (Remo Stars), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania), Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey), Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rizespor).

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester, England), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Terem Moffi (Nice, France).

Benin Republic squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe (Dijon, France), Marcel Dandjinou ( JDR Stars, South Africa), Karim Rahman (Dadje, Benin).

Defenders: Cedric Hountondji (Angers, France), David Kiki (FCV Farul Constanta, Romania), Rodrigue Fassinou (Loto-Popo, Benin), Rachid Moumini (Ayema, Benin), Yohan Roche (Quevilly – Rouen Metropole, France), Rabiou Sankamao (ASPAC Cotonou, Benin), Mohammed Tijani ( Yverdon-Sport, Switzerland), Olivier Verdon (PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: Sessi D'Almeida (Pau FC, France), Dokou Dodo (Smouha SC, Egypt), Prince Ricardo Dossou (ASVO Benin, Benin), Hassane Imourane (Modern Future FC, Egypt), Mariano Ahouangbo (AS Soliman, Tunisia), Matteo Ahlinvi (Arcachon, France), Junior Olaitan (Troyes, France).

Forwards: Steve Mounie (Brest, France), Andreas Hountondji (Rodez, France), Jodel Dossou (Sochaux, France), David Tchetchao (Chicago Fire II, USA), Tosin Aiyegun (Lorient, France), Samson Akinyoola (Zamalek, Egypt), Romaric Amoussou (Ismaily SC, Egypt).

Where is the clash?

The match will take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

Also known as Le Felicia, this multi-purpose stadium is named after Cote d’Ivoire’s first president Felix Houphouet-Boigny, and it is located in the commune of Le Plateau. This stadium has a capacity of 33,000 and it hosted 10 matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Benin Republic vs Nigeria match was moved to this location because the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo did not meet the required standards set by the Confederation of African Football. This stadium was found lacking in terms of pitch quality, seating, facilities, and safety measures.

Who will officiate the game?

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon will officiate this fixture while his compatriots Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizaw Belachew have been retained as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively. Antoine Max Effa Essouma from Cameroon will serve as the fourth official.