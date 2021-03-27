When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?

When is the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Benin Republic and Nigeria & how can I watch?

The Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
The Felix Houphouet-Boigny StadiumProfimedia
Nigeria are hoping to return to winning ways when they square up against Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A second-half effort from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru ensured that the Super Eagles rescued a 1-1 draw against South Africa on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Just like the fixture against Bafana Bafana, Finidi George’s men must avoid defeat to boost their chances of reaching the global football showpiece to be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic share a similar objective and aim to build on their previous 1-0 victory over Rwanda.

The last encounter between the two teams was on March 27, 2021, when Nigeria won 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Paul Onuachu's last-minute effort secured the victory at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo.

When is the game?

The match between Benin Republic and Nigeria is scheduled for 17:00 West African Time (17:00 CET) on Monday, June 10.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be shown on SuperSport and AfroSport as well as online on FIFA+.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy), Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba).

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista, Portugal), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Sadiq Ismael (Remo Stars), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania), Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester, England), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey), Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rizespor).

Forwards:  Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester, England), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Terem Moffi (Nice, France).

Benin Republic squad

Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe (Dijon, France), Marcel Dandjinou ( JDR Stars, South Africa), Karim Rahman (Dadje, Benin). 

Defenders: Cedric Hountondji (Angers, France), David Kiki (FCV Farul Constanta, Romania), Rodrigue Fassinou (Loto-Popo, Benin), Rachid Moumini (Ayema, Benin), Yohan Roche (Quevilly – Rouen Metropole, France), Rabiou Sankamao (ASPAC Cotonou, Benin), Mohammed Tijani ( Yverdon-Sport, Switzerland), Olivier Verdon (PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, Bulgaria).

Midfielders: Sessi D'Almeida (Pau FC, France), Dokou Dodo (Smouha SC, Egypt), Prince Ricardo Dossou (ASVO Benin, Benin), Hassane Imourane (Modern Future FC, Egypt), Mariano Ahouangbo (AS Soliman, Tunisia), Matteo Ahlinvi (Arcachon, France), Junior Olaitan (Troyes, France). 

Forwards: Steve Mounie (Brest, France), Andreas Hountondji (Rodez, France), Jodel Dossou (Sochaux, France), David Tchetchao (Chicago Fire II, USA), Tosin Aiyegun (Lorient, France), Samson Akinyoola (Zamalek, Egypt), Romaric Amoussou (Ismaily SC, Egypt).

Where is the clash?

The match will take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

Also known as Le Felicia, this multi-purpose stadium is named after Cote d’Ivoire’s first president Felix Houphouet-Boigny, and it is located in the commune of Le Plateau. This stadium has a capacity of 33,000 and it hosted 10 matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Benin Republic vs Nigeria match was moved to this location because the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo did not meet the required standards set by the Confederation of African Football. This stadium was found lacking in terms of pitch quality, seating, facilities, and safety measures.

Who will officiate the game?

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon will officiate this fixture while his compatriots Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizaw Belachew have been retained as assistant referee 1 and assistant referee 2 respectively. Antoine Max Effa Essouma from Cameroon will serve as the fourth official. 

Author
AuthorFlashscore
Mentions
FootballFeaturesAfrican footballNigeriaNigeria
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Dele Olorundare says South Africa are out for revenge against Nigeria
Nigeria vs South Africa: The tale of a notable qualification rivalry
Key questions for Nigeria coach Finidi George ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Show more
Football
Pedri living up to Spain's 'infinite' expectations, says head coach De la Fuente
Unexpected blow for Czechs as key midfielder Sadilek is ruled out of Euro 2024
All you need to know about the World Cup qualifier between Kenya and Ivory Coast
Luke Shaw uncertain if he'll be fit for England's Euro 2024 opener
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Updated
One must-watch game to look out for in every group at Euro 2024
Brighton homing in on St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler in search for new head coach
USA thrashed 5-1 by Colombia in Copa America warm-up friendly
Brazil boosted ahead of Copa America with 3-2 win against Mexico
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings