Spain cruise to victory in final Euro warm-up despite early Northern Ireland goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Spain cruise to victory in final Euro warm-up despite early Northern Ireland goal

Spain cruise to victory in final Euro warm-up despite early Northern Ireland goal

Spain's Pedri celebrates scoring a brace against Northern Ireland
Spain's Pedri celebrates scoring a brace against Northern IrelandProfimedia
Spain ended their European Championship preparations with a 4-1 demolition of Northern Ireland in Palma de Mallorca, meaning La Roja have now won their last six home matches against fellow UEFA members dating back to September 2022.

Spain came into the game having not lost a friendly on home soil since June 2016 (W7, D4), but that run was in danger of ending very early on, as Northern Ireland took the lead just two minutes into the game.

The goal came after Caolan Boyd-Munce’s long-distance freekick was pumped into the Spanish penalty area, where Daniel Ballard directed an excellent looped header over the goalkeeper and into the left side of the goal.

However, the Green and White army’s lead was short-lived, as Luis de la Fuente’s side equalised just 10 minutes later when Pedri carried the ball forward from midfield before firing a beautiful shot into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The turnaround was complete after just 18 minutes too, when Spain’s joint-top goalscorer from their European Championship’s qualifying campaign Alvaro Morata found the net yet again.

This time powering home Jesus Navas’ pinpoint cross with a delightful glancing header that came off the post before finding the bottom left corner.

Things got even worse for Michael O’Neill’s side though when Pedri scored his second of the evening, as the Barcelona midfielder turned home Nico Williams’ cutback to give La Roja a two-goal lead.

The floodgates had well and truly opened at this point though, with Spain netting a fourth 10 minutes before the break, when Fabian Ruiz poked home Lamine Yamal’s cross from inside the six-yard box.

The start of the second half was quiet with Spain seeming relatively content and sitting on their lead.

But they sprung into action on the hour mark, when Yamal cut the ball back towards Mikel Oyarzabal from the byline, where the Real Sociedad winger managed to squeeze the ball past Bailey Peacock-Farrell courtesy of a Ballard deflection.

Northern Ireland kept searching for a way back into the game though and went close when Isaac Price found himself free inside the box, before directing the ball towards the left side of goal, but Unai Simon was equal to it.

La Roja saw the rest of the game out comfortably as they ended their European Championship preparations with back-to-back wins, ahead of their opening match against Croatia in Germany next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s three-match unbeaten streak came to an end, with just a friendly against Andorra on Tuesday awaiting them this summer, before a lengthy wait until September for their next outing for their upcoming UEFA Nations League C matches.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedri (Spain)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballSpainNorthern IrelandEuroFriendly International
Related Articles
EURO Rewind: Spain become first country to retain their European crown in 2012
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi left out of Spain's Euro 2024 squad
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, Brighton eyeing St. Pauli manager
Updated
Lukaku brace fires Belgium to comfortable win over Luxembourg in final warm-up
Denmark survive tricky Norway test to win final Euro warm-up encounter
Croatia beat Portugal in star-studded Euro 2024 warm-up match in Lisbon
Cameroon put turmoil behind them with emphatic win over Cape Verde, Gambia win big
Updated
Switzerland and Austria play out draw in final Euro 2024 warm-up match
EURO Rewind: Portugal win first title in 2016 thanks to an unexpected hero
Declan Rice admits England have 'work to do' after tepid Iceland defeat
AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin reportedly interested in buying Everton
Updated
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, Brighton eyeing St. Pauli manager
Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped as he reaches French Open final
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings