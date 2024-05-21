Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

Cristiano Ronaldo picked as Portugal name Euro 2024 squad with few surprises

Updated
Roberto Martinez has announced Portugal's Euro 2024 squad
Roberto Martinez has announced Portugal's Euro 2024 squadFPF
Roberto Martinez announced Portugal's 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday. The list can change up to June 7th.

The 26 players who will represent Portugal in Germany during the next European Championship are now known. The national team is in Group F, where they will face the Czech Republic (June 18th), Turkey (June 22nd) and debutants Georgia (June 26th).

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, and the captain will be playing in what is the sixth European Championship of his career, having played in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto are the main new additions to the 26-name list.

Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr where he has scored 42 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions.

"Cristiano? It's better to talk about the data. He's a player who's scored 42 goals in 41 games for his club," Martinez said.

"That shows his continuity and physical ability to always be fit, as well as the quality he has in front of goal, which we really like and need."

However, Ronaldo will not be the oldest member of the squad with Martinez also calling up Porto defender Pepe who turned 41 this year.

Pepe was an integral part of Porto's team this year, making 38 appearances as they reached the Champions League last 16 and finished third in the league behind Sporting and Benfica. They are also in the Cup final.

"Pepe's role in the dressing room is important, the way he represents the national team shirt. I think that during the training camp, football is a constant struggle," Martinez added.

"And it was interesting to see Pepe play two games in March and keep a clean sheet for the 90 minutes he played. His communication, his positioning mean that, when he's fit, he's a very important player."

It's worth remembering that Portugal will be travelling to Euro 2024 after a qualifying round that saw them win every game. Roberto Martinez has an almost unblemished record, with 11 wins in 12 games in charge of the national team (he lost to Slovenia).

Before heading to Germany, the Selecao will face Finland (June 4th in Alvalade), Croatia (June 8th at the Estadio Nacional) and the Republic of Ireland (June 11th in Aveiro) on home soil.

The Portuguese team will be appearing in the final phase of a European Championship for the ninth time, having been champions in 2016, finalists in 2004, third in 1984, 2000 and 2012, eliminated in the quarters in 1996 and 2008 and out in the round of 16 in 2020.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (FC Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

