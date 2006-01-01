Brighton homing in on St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler in search for new head coach

Brighton homing in on St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler in search for new head coach

Hurzeler looks set to head to England
Hurzeler looks set to head to England
According to media reports, Fabian Hurzeler could become the new head coach at Premier League club Brighton. The 31-year-old from St. Pauli would become the youngest coach in Premier League history.

Sky Germany reports that a verbal agreement has already been reached between Hurzeler and Brighton.

According to the report, the Seagulls and St. Pauli are currently negotiating a transfer fee and Hurzeler is keen to seize the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

Hurzeler is regarded as one of Germany's greatest coaching talents. He began his playing career in the Bayern Munich academy, but was denied his breakthrough into professional football.

Unique success story

In 2020, he initially joined St. Pauli as assistant coach to Timo Schultz, before finally succeeding the recently sacked Schultz as head coach in December 2022.

Within a very short space of time, Hurzeler got the Kiezkickers on the road to success, finishing his debut season in the 2. Bundesliga in fifth place.

A year later, he confidently led the traditional Hamburg club to promotion to the Bundesliga.

In 55 games with St. Pauli to date, he has achieved a points average of 2.16 - and his team has only conceded 58 goals.

From a tactical point of view, the 31-year-old relies on an extremely flexible positional game and places great value on a stable defence.

At Brighton, Hurzeler would take over from outgoing star coach Roberto De Zerbi. The 45-year-old Italian is regarded as one of the greatest tactical revolutionaries in world football, and announced his departure from Sussex in May.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBundesligaBrightonSt. Pauli
