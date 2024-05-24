Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the verge of joining Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany is likely to become the new coach at Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany is likely to become the new coach at Bayern MunichAFP
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Vincent Kompany's move to the record German champions Bayern Munich is looking increasingly likely with just a few details still needing to be clarified.

After numerous rejections and rumours, the search for a coach at Bayern Munich is likely to come to an end in a few days. According to consistent media reports, negotiations with Vincent Kompany are in the final phase.

As the renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday, only a few details remain to be clarified before the actual contract can be signed.

It would be Kompany's third stint as head coach in the professional game. The 38-year-old has already coached Anderlecht in his native Belgium and is currently under contract at Burnley. Last season, he led the northern English club from the second-tier Championship to direct promotion to the Premier League.

Relegation with Burnley

Kompany was unable to Burnely in the top ties, however. With just 24 points, the team finished the season in the penultimate place. He still has a contract with Burnley until the summer of 2028, meaning Bayern will have to negotiate a transfer fee to the relegated club.

Initially, €20 million was rumoured. A huge sum - the actual deal is likely to be somewhat lower. According to Romano, negotiations are in the final phase and an official announcement is likely to be made in the coming days.

Long-term contract

The above is also confirmed by Christian Falk from the Bild newspaper. He reports that the former world-class defender is set to sign a contract in Munich until 2027. Kompany is no stranger to the Bundesliga. As a player, he was under contract with Hamburger SV between 2006 and 2008. The Belgian also speaks fluent German.

In Munich, he is set to succeed the hapless Thomas Tuchel. In February, the club management officially announced that the 50-year-old would be leaving the record champions at the end of the season. Rumour has it that Tuchel will continue his career in the Premier League, with former employers Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in his services.

In the weeks that followed the decision to part ways with Tuchel, the search for a coach at Bayern became an exhausting odyssey for sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. With Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner, numerous candidates decided against a move to the club for various reasons.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKompany VincentBayern MunichBurnleyBundesliga
