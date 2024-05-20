Harry Kane to face old club Tottenham for first time in Seoul friendly

Harry Kane to face old club Tottenham for first time in Seoul friendly

Harry Kane will play against former strike partner Son Heung-Min in Seoul in August
Harry Kane will play against former strike partner Son Heung-Min in Seoul in AugustAFP
England captain Harry Kane (30) will face his old club Tottenham Hotspur and former strike partner Son Heung-Min (31) for the first time in August after Spurs announced a pre-season fixture against Bayern Munich in Seoul.

Tottenham had already scheduled a match against Vissel Kobe in Japan on July 27th and have now added the clash with Bayern on August 3rd at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

"We are delighted to announce that our men's first team will travel to South Korea as part of its pre-season tour of Asia this summer," said Tottenham in a statement on Monday.

It will be the Premier League club's fourth visit to South Korea where they enjoy massive popularity thanks to national hero Son.

On their most recent trip in 2022, large crowds turned out just to watch Tottenham train, with Kane also highly popular.

Kane and Son combined for a Premier League-record 47 goals in eight seasons together at Spurs.

"It is fantastic to have the opportunity to engage with our huge fan base in the country," said Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen.

"I know Sonny in particular can't wait to play again in front of his home fans, and it will be exciting for him to return while representing us as club captain."

Bayern Munich will also field a South Korea star, defender Kim Min-Jae, and a second former Tottenham player in defender Eric Dier.

Son and Spurs wrapped up their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win against relegated Sheffield United on Sunday that secured fifth place in the table.

Kane scored 44 goals in his first season at Bayern as they finished third in the Bundesliga and failed to win a trophy after being knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Real Madrid.

He missed Bayern's final league match on Saturday, a 4-2 defeat at Hoffenheim, with a back injury.

Spurs and Bayern will also play a K-League 'All-Star' XI in South Korea, with dates and venues to be announced.

Tottenham, managed by Australian Ange Postecoglou, will play a post-season exhibition match against Newcastle United in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The 2024/25 Premier League season begins on Saturday, August 17th, with the Bundesliga kicking off six days later.

