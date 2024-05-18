Thomas Muller 'just wants the season over' after Bayern hit 13-year low

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Thomas Muller 'just wants the season over' after Bayern hit 13-year low

Thomas Muller 'just wants the season over' after Bayern hit 13-year low

Muller in action for Bayern
Muller in action for BayernAFP
Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller (34) said "we just want the season to be over" after his third-placed side fell to their lowest finish in 13 years with a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

With Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen celebrating their first-ever league title - and on course for a possible treble - Muller finished the season without silverware for the first time since 2011-12.

"We are very unhappy. We just want this season to be over and to start again in the summer," Muller told Sky after Bayern's eighth loss of the season.

"It's out of the ordinary for us to lose so many games. We'll try and put it behind us now."

Bayern, who were without the injured Harry Kane who left Germany for treatment on his back ahead of England's Euro 2024 campaign, were 2-0 up after six minutes through goals from Mathys Tel and Alphonso Davies.

Hoffenheim hit back immediately, with Maximilian Beier scoring two minutes later. Bayern were blown off the park after the break as Andrej Kramaric hit a second-half hat-trick to grab control of the match.

Muller praised outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel, who confirmed Friday he would leave at the end of the season, saying the manager "had to clean up some mess that he did not produce under not very easy circumstances."

Tuchel himself said he "had an explanation" for Bayern's troubles, but said "it's not to share with the public."

Mentions
FootballMuller ThomasKane HarryBayern MunichHoffenheimBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen eye 'immortality' as Union fight for final day survival
Kane delivers a double to take Bayern Munich past Frankfurt
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Show more
Football
Vicente lifts Alaves into top-10 over Getafe
Torino continue charge for European football with victory over AC Milan
Gasperini says Atalanta not afraid of Bayer 'Neverlusen' ahead of Europa League final
Everything still to be decided on the Premier League final day
Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Atalanta seal Champions League qualification after routine victory over Lecce
Outgoing manager Tuchel bemoans lack of focus as Bayern finish third after Hoffenheim loss
Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Hayes bows out in style
Most Read
Bundesliga as it happened: Koln relegated from league, Bochum into relegation play-off
Roberto de Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of Premier League season
The numbers behind Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten title win
Southampton on their way to Wembley after play-off win over West Brom

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings