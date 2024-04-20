Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin

Thomas Muller was at the double, as Bayern Munich sealed a stunning 5-1 win to secure a seventh victory in 10 top-flight games against Union Berlin, who remain just three points clear of the Bundesliga’s relegation play-off spot.

Having used the UEFA Champions League to help get over their Bundesliga title heartbreak in midweek, Bayern Munich once again found themselves on the front foot as the favourites against a struggling Union Berlin side, making their opening goal richly-deserved in the 29th minute.

Just like in midweek against Arsenal, it was a Bayern midfielder who was left wheeling away in celebration. This time, it was Leon Goretzka with the goal, with the Germany international taking full advantage of Mathys Tel’s inch-perfect pass to fire home off the crossbar in unstoppable fashion. And if Goretzka’s strike wasn’t impressive enough, then Harry Kane’s certainly was.

Stepping up from distance, the England captain curled a superb effort up and over a helpless Union Berlin wall to double Bayern’s lead and score his 33rd goal of the season just before the break.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

There was no letting up after the break either, as Bayern continued to show their class to find a third and all but seal the three points. Getting in on the act this time was Muller, who was perfectly-placed to side foot beyond Frederik Ronnow on the end of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s cross in the 53rd minute.

They may have finally conceded the Bundesliga title last week, but Bayern were back to their ruthless best against Union Berlin, who could do nothing but watch on as Tel added to his earlier assist to get his name on the scoresheet, completing the Bavarian’s overload to find the bottom left-hand corner just after the hour mark, before Muller made it a fantastic five moments later by heading home Goretzka’s cross.

Ronnow, left furious with his defence, was left picking the ball out his own net for the third time in 13 minutes.

Union Berlin did at least find a consolation goal in the dying embers when Yorbe Vertessen cut inside and found the bottom right-hand corner of Neuer’s goal to spoil his clean sheet from the bench.

Ultimately, however, what could have been a banana skin considering their narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, Bayern ruthlessly dispatched of Union Berlin, who lost consecutive home games for the first time since November 2023 to only increase their Bundesliga relegation fears.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Check out the match stats here.

OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

