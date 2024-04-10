Harry Kane admits Bayern had to bounce back from Bundesliga failings

Kane celebrating his goal
Kane celebrating his goal
AFP
Harry Kane (30) said Bayern Munich had to show a reaction after the collapse of their Bundesliga title defence as they held Arsenal 2-2 in the first leg of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final.

Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer scored from the penalty spot on his return to north London as Bayern came from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at half-time. Leandro Trossard levelled for the Gunners 14 minutes from time to leave the tie finely balanced heading back to Germany next week.

Bayern have lost their last two Bundesliga games to leave Bayer Leverkusen on the brink of their first ever title. The Bavarian giants have won the German title for the last 11 years and Kane admitted their league form has put more pressure on them to succeed in Europe.

"You saw a really determined team tonight. It was probably the perfect game to have because we needed a reaction from the last few games in the Bundesliga," Kane told TNT Sports.

"We had to become more of a team if you want to be successful in this competition."

Bayern's poor form has already assured that coach Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season. But Kane insisted Tuchel - who won the Champions League as Chelsea boss in 2021 - is determined to leave on a high.

"It's a little bit strange," added Kane on Tuchel's impending departure.

"We all have huge respect for the boss and we all want to end his time here on a high.

"He's not giving up at all, he wants to achieve something special with this team."

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League with seven games to go as they aim for a first title in 20 years. However, Mikel Arteta acknowledged his side failed to match their usual standards and let Bayern back into the game.

"A lot of things today we haven't done it to the standards we normally do," said the Spaniard. "We allowed them spaces to run and they are very dangerous.

"Even 2-1 (down) the team tried to find the rhythm, didn't rush things and the changes made a big difference."

In contrast to Bayern's vast experience at this stage of the competition, Arsenal are in the last eight for the first time in 14 years. But Arteta retains belief his side can shock the hosts at the Allianz Arena in eight days' time.

"Look at the players they have, the experience they have, you get punished, but that's part of football," he added.

"I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well."

